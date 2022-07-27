MINI Concept Aceman Shows the British Brand Wants to Be Mini Again

Design concepts are usually boring to write about because all the brands want to disclose about them is the styling, proportions, and so forth. We are left with no idea of how big the vehicles are, what powers them, and if they have any chance to reach production lines. The MINI Concept Aceman still is about proportions and all that design talk, but BMW also shared how big it is, probably to show the brand wants to be mini again.

21 photos