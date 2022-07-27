MINI Concept Aceman Shows the British Brand Wants to Be Mini Again

Design concepts are usually boring to write about because all the brands want to disclose about them is the styling, proportions, and so forth. We are left with no idea of how big the vehicles are, what powers them, and if they have any chance to reach production lines. The MINI Concept Aceman still is about proportions and all that design talk, but BMW also shared how big it is, probably to show the brand wants to be mini again.
With only 4.05 meters (159.5 inches), it is much smaller than the MINI Countryman, with 4.30 m (169.3 in). The British brand said the Aceman is its first electric crossover, which should make it compete with the smart #1, for example. If length is the suitable parameter to establish that, the production version of the Concept Aceman should be in another league: the smart EV is 4.27 m (168.1 in) long.
Being compact could be the new electric crossover's secret sauce if it was not for its other measures. The Concept Aceman is 1.99 m (78.4 in) wide, which must include the side rear-view mirrors. If that is not the case, it is a pretty broad vehicle, comparable to a 2011 Lincoln Town car. The electric crossover is 1.59 m (62.6 in) tall, but MINI did not disclose its wheelbase.
According to Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand, the Concept Aceman will become a production vehicle to make a bridge between the MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman. That used to be the role of the five-door MINI Cooper, but the brand must have realized such a vehicle would be much more popular if it were taller and more similar to an SUV – even if a tiny one.
We already know how the next generation of the MINI Cooper will be thanks to spy pictures published in December 2021. The Concept Aceman looks entirely unrelated to that car, with more square lines, taillights that look more like the current ones, and headlights with a unique shape. In other words, it is a crossover that really wants to look like an SUV.
The first public appearance of the MINI Concept Aceman will be at the gamescom 2022 in Cologne, which starts on the evening of August 23 and extends until August 28. If you enjoy all the design discussion details, check all the company had to say about that in the press release below.
