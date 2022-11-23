Lexus Electrifies The Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals as Official Car of the Competition

Lexus has been appointed the official car of The Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022, taking place in Malaga, Spain, and is not there to play, but to show off its electric and hybrid lineup. The brand is also responsible for the official transportation of players and teams to the tennis village and back to the tennis court.
The Japanese premium car manufacturer will be present from November 22 to November 27 for the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals in Malaga, Spain, as the official car of the competition.
Lexus is striving to provide ongoing sustainability, and the Davis Cup, which is one of the world's most prestigious tennis tournaments, will benefit from several hybrids and fully electric Lexus models.
The brand will electrify the tournament with the RX Performance Hybrid, the NX Plug-In Hybrid, the battery-electric RZ, and the UX Self-Charging Hybrid, which will take center stage at the tournament.
The all-new RX Performance Hybrid will be right next to the court, with the RZ 450e present at the venue during the Finals.
The Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD is the top of the RX line, with 366 horsepower (373 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm), thanks to a 2.4-liter turbocharged I4 engine and two electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle.
The RZ, the brand's first-ever electric car, features two electric motors, one on each of the axles, thus providing an all-wheel drive setup. Together they develop 308 horsepower (313 ps) and 325 lb-ft (435 Nm) of torque.
Pascal Ruch, Vice President in charge of Lexus Europe, commented: “As the knock-out stage commences, we can see why The Davis Cup by Rakuten is one of the most iconic sporting competitions in the world. Lexus’ synergy with the competition, which also provides unforgettable luxury experiences, gives the brand a platform to showcase its craftsmanship and Omotenashi philosophy to an engaged and passionate audience.”
"This year's Final 8 in Málaga has been handled with unparalleled levels of hospitality and passion that are synonymous with the Lexus brand,” David Ferrer, Director of the Davis Cup Finals, added, “We are all delighted to be able to rely on Lexus once again, as the official automotive partner of the competition.”
