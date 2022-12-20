2024 MINI Countryman Spied With Production Lights and Red Brake Calipers

MINI is working on the next-generation Countryman for quite some time now, and its reveal is scheduled for 2023. Up until recently, the prototypes of the 2024 MINI Countryman were wrapped in a more conventional black-and-white camouflage, but it looks like the British marque has decided to spice things up with a black-and-yellow psychedelic team.
Before you wait for a reaction from Wiz Khalifa on this pun, you might be disappointed to learn that it is not the case, and he had nothing to do with MINI or the development of the 2024 Countryman. It is just a matter of MINI being itself and expressing the brand identity, even when driving a camouflaged prototype on public roads.
The next-generation MINI Countryman will continue to share the technical platform with the BMW X1, with the first gen of both models being the exception that confirms the ongoing "rule." Therefore, we are writing about a new model based on the FAAR architecture that comes with the new X1.
In other words, the reveal of the 2023 BMW X1 has led to the disclosure of what to expect from the Countryman. Since the two models share platforms and most of the engine options, as well as most of the equipment – albeit each adapted to the market demand for their specific target customers, we have confirmation that there will be an ICE-only MINI Countryman with mild hybrid technology, a PHEV variant is possible, and a fully electric model is as good as done.
This is not just pure speculation, dear reader, as company representatives have previously confirmed the EV version, as well as the ICE models, but no news on the PHEV, though.
The new platform will also mandate a longer body for the 2024 Countryman, that is set to grow past its Clubman counterpart, which is currently within inches away, but that will no longer be the case.
We are writing about a 7.5-inch (ca. 20 cm) increase in body length, which almost takes the Countryman into a different SUV class, but this will benefit the occupants in terms of more space for their legs, as well as an increased trunk volume.
If you go ahead and click through the photo gallery once you are finished reading, you will get to see the Countryman in two different situations, but with the same features. We are writing about red brake calipers, specific to the JCW version, as well as production-spec lights.
The lights themselves are believed to be the ones that will reach production next year, and this also applies to the taillights, not just the headlights. The Brits have fitted LEDs all-round, and you can even spot the design of the rear turn signals. The fresh look is more in line with the DRLs in the headlights, which are also different from what MINI has accustomed us to in past years.
We also have a chance to look at the interior of the prototype, which has a bigger central multimedia screen, as well as a different position for the gear selector lever. The driver's dedicated gauge cluster might have been gone for good if our information on the topic is correct, as rumors point to a HUD replacement instead.
Regardless of the design of the dash, the 2024 MINI Countryman will be built in the same plant as the BMW X1, which is the BMW Group's facility in Leipzig, Germany. We should learn more about the biggest and most powerful production MINI, estimated to have around 330 horsepower, in the coming months.
