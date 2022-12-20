2024 MINI Countryman Spied With Production Lights and Red Brake Calipers

More on this:

1 MINI Is Reportedly Considering a VW-Golf Sized Clubman Replacement

2 BMW Confirms It Will Not Make New Electric Minis in the UK, Only in Germany and China

3 The Manual Transmission Returns to the 2023 MINI Cooper and JCW

4 MINI Is Changing Its Design Language, Next-Gen Hatchback Will Get Charismatic Simplicity

5 MINI Believes the Countryman Is Untamed, Gives It New Special Edition in the U.S.