2024 MINI Countryman Isn't Hiding Its BMW DNA, Will Be Made Next to Its German Cousins

The brand-new MINI Countryman is right around the corner, and the British automaker, owned by the BMW Group, has just stepped forward to announce that it will be put together at Leipzig. This marks the first time that a MINI is assembled entirely in Germany, coming to life alongside its platform-sharing cousins from the Munich marque.
Set to be made next to the BMW 1 Series, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, and 2 Series Active Tourer, all of which share the UKL2 platform, the next-gen MINI Countryman will hit the assembly line later this year. Besides the ICE-powered versions, MINI will also launch a battery-electric derivative that is expected to mirror the configuration of the iX1.
If that turns out to be correct, then it might be introduced with a 64.7 kWh battery pack powering a bi-motor setup driving both axles. The all-quiet premium subcompact crossover from BMW has 364 pound-feet (494 Nm) of torque combined, and 308 horsepower (312 ps/230 kW), and it is likely that the Countryman EV (name unconfirmed) will retain those numbers. The iX1 can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in a very decent 5.6 seconds, and can keep pushing up to 112 mph (180 kph).
On the visual front, the 2024 MINI Countryman EV will look a lot like the gasoline-fed derivatives, bar the closed-off grille up front, flanked by new headlamps with different graphics. It is also expected to feature new bumpers at both ends, and dedicated wheels that will be exclusive to it, with better air-flow management contributing to the enhanced range that we still know nothing about. Look for a few key differences on the inside too, like the dedicated sub-menus of the infotainment system and digital dials, alongside perhaps bespoke upholstery and trim, and maybe new badges.
Now, despite announcing where it will be made, MINI has refrained from disclosing the unveiling date for now. However, it is likely a few weeks to a few months away from being shown to the world with no camouflage on its body. The first copies will start heading to dealers in selected markets shortly after the assembly kick-off, and it will apply for a U.S. visa too, replacing the current iteration that is offered in different configurations.
For the entry-level, with its 189 hp (192 ps/141 kW) 2.0-liter four-banger, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $34,950, before destination, dealer fees, and options. The sporty-oriented John Cooper Works, which brings 301 hp (305 ps/225 kW) to the party, carries an MSRP of $45,075. As for the priciest of them all, it is the electrified Cooper SE ALL4. It starts at $46,275 and enjoys 221 hp (224 ps/165 kW) combined.
