GM Design Compact SUV, Truck Ideations Give Rugged Trailblazer, Hummer EV Feel

General Motors, unlike Ford, Toyota, or Jeep, does not partake in the rugged mid-size off-roader wars. Meanwhile, its full-size EV pickup truck is like a dreadnought trying to maneuver around nimble cruisers.
But what are we talking about? First things first, let us settle the SUV score. So, in between Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC, the biggest Detroit automaker covers all the crossover basics with models like the Encore, Envision, and Enclave (at Buick), Bolt EUV, Trax, Trailblazer, Equinox, Blazer, or Traverse (at Chevy), plus the Terrain and Acadia at GMC.
But the traditional SUV sector is rather sketchy – or better said, it is too big for every pocket and driveway/garage, or trail. So, Buick does not even have a proper SUV in its lineup, whereas Chevy and GMC only have the large and humongous Tahoe/Suburban and Yukon/Yukon XL. And no, the upcoming GMC Hummer EV SUV is not helping, even if it feels a tad nimbler than its pickup truck counterpart – but be sure that, it is not!
So, that leaves GM without a proper response to the iconic wars between the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco – which is something that even Toyota does not dare to do, which is why they still have the old-school 4Runner up for grabs in case people feel that both Ford and Jeep failed them in the rugged mid-size SUV sector. Secondly, when speaking about the rising segment of full-size EV pickup trucks, GM was quick to the party with the GMC Hummer EV, just like Rivian’s R1T, but its behemoth allure and nasty Edition 1 price tag made sure that Ford’s F-150 Lightning would easily turn out as America’s most popular zero-emissions truck.
Interestingly, there may be voices, hearts, and thoughts at GM that do not agree with the more compact SUV and EV pickup truck sectors being abandoned to the mercy of rivals without so much as a thought from the biggest of the Detroit Three automakers. And the GM Design Center social media page has yet another enticing pickup truck idea, as well as a compact SUV dream - and fans are, of course, hoping high (and in vain, probably). Even better, they’re both of the EV variety and do not trample on GM’s real-world strategy.
Recently, the official social media account shared designer Logan Phillips’ (aka ljphillips5) thoughts and desire to have “fun with some pickup truck sketches, (and) you can feel the desert heat in this one.” The two-door convertible (there’s a tarp instead of a proper glass or metal roof) sure looks like an extreme take on the Hummer EV, and also feels ruggedly prepared for all sorts of overlanding adventures, given the matching trailer. Next, designer Alex Fischer also produced a compact coach-door SUV that does not look like a Purosangue rival but rather a rugged Chevy Trailblazer EV, according to fans. Cool, right?
