America Could Also Use the 2024 Suzuki Jimny EV 5-Door SUV (If it Looked Like This)

Suzuki makes all sorts of stuff – from automobiles to motorcycles or engines, and from ATVs to outboard marine engines or wheelchairs. But it still maintains a low-key presence across most markets.
In America, for example, it does not even sell autos anymore, let alone present continental fans with new introductions. But across other regions, it does remain in attendance with most products – even the quirky little Suzuki Jimny, a mini-SUV that has been around as the pocket-sized counterpart of icons like the G-Class, Wrangler, Defender, Bronco, or Land Cruiser since 1970.
Anyway, the series of four-wheel drive off-road vehicles has achieved a well-deserved cult following around the world as well as the fourth generation since 2018 – and the latter has had a tumultuous history. In Europe, for example, it was pulled out of dealers in 2020 because of new and more stringent emissions, but it quickly came back the next year as a commercial vehicle.
Now, folks with larger families also have access to the 2023 Suzuki Jimny because in January the iconic mini-SUV was stretched to a longer wheelbase and a five-door lifestyle for global markets. Then, later that same month, there was more good news about the Jimny for the Old Continent – confirmation arose about the upcoming introduction of an EV version for the Jimny, slotted to arrive in Europe sometime by the end of the current decade.
Naturally, that gave people a lot of ideas regarding the tiny SUV – including from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, here is the virtual artist who uses the SRK Designs moniker on social media and has decided to trust his CGI instinct to produce a zero emissions rugged tiny SUV, aka the ‘2024 Suzuki Jimny EV 5-Door SUV Concept.’ The changes are subtle yet impactful – on the basics provided by the new five-door version the pixel master simply covered the radiator grille slots but did not change the overall design to keep the Jimny spirit alive and kicking.
A ritzier two-tone paintjob is always in order when the price is right – and we all know that EVs, at least for now, are not cheap at all. However, the simple and effective design looks ready not just for Europe but also for other regions. Perhaps it could even help Suzuki stage a fabled return to the United States where the car market has become quite interested in electrics. And a tiny yet rugged EV sport utility would find some fertile, pristine ground to play in the dirt, frankly, as there are few other options currently available and the upcoming Defender 90 EV will be too large to qualify as a competitor, anyways. Well, here’s hoping…
