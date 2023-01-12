2023 Suzuki Jimny Stretches Its Wheelbase To Become a 5-Door for Global Markets

Having spent a lot of time in testing and fine-tuning, the five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny has just made its public premiere. The model, otherwise known as the Jimny 5-Door, just debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo, in the suburbs of Delhi, India, which officially opened its gates yesterday (January 11).
Joining the eVX at the automotive event in the Indian sub-continent, as well as the Fronx crossover, the 2023 Suzuki Jimny 5-Door looks like the international version, sporting the same boxy design, round headlights, and plastic cladding, and it is still the same proper off-roader, with a ladder-frame chassis.
However, the biggest upgrade comes in the form of the two extra doors, which improve ingress and egress. The model has a rear bench that can sit three, and an interior that largely carries over from the international variant. Speaking of which, this one measures 3,550 mm (139.8 in) from bumper to bumper, and it has a 2,250 mm (88.6 in) long wheelbase. The Jimny 5-Door has 2,590 mm (102 in) between the axles, and is 3,985 mm (156.9 in) long. At 1,645 mm (64.8 in) wide, and 1,720 mm (67.7 in) tall, it matches the width and height of the international variant. Meanwhile, the kei car sold in Japan is 3,395 mm (133.7 in) long, 1,475 mm (58.1 in) wide, and 1,725 mm (67.9 in) tall.
According to the local media, the new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door has 208 liters (7.3 cu-ft) of cargo space behind the rear seats, which can be expanded to 332 liters (11.7 cu-ft) with the second row folded down. Some of the on-board gear includes the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arkamys audio, reversing camera, and a few other things. Safety-wise, it sports six airbags, electronic stability control, electronic brake-force distribution, hill-hold, and hill-descent assist. It rides on 15-inch wheels, wrapped in 195/80 tires, and gets a full-size spare wheel holder attached to the tailgate.
Despite being a proper off-roader, with more interior space than the three-door variant, the biggest version of the latest-generation Suzuki Jimny still lacks in the power department. It uses the 1.5-liter mild-hybrid gasoline engine, which makes 105 ps (104 hp/77 kW) and 134 Nm (99 lb-ft) of torque, channeled to the four-wheel drive system via a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. The manual transfer case, and low-range gearbox are part of the offering. It has a 210-mm (8.3-in) ground clearance, a 36-degree approach angle, and a 50-degree departure angle.
Made by Maruti Suzuki, the all-new Jimny 5-Door will enter production at the Gurugram plant in India, and it will launch in May locally. The tiny 4x4 will eventually make its way to other markets too, including Latin America and Africa, and probably Australia too.
