Lambo Diablo Revival Concept Keeps the Sian Inspiration, Looks Wonderous in CGI

Whenever you think about exotic supercars – whether vintage or new – chances are the brief list will contain at least one nameplate from Lamborghini. And that is for good measure.
Sure, as of late, the Urus sport utility vehicle is racking up more sales than the sports car lines combined, but that is just the way the automotive market currently goes. And 2023 will probably be more of the same as the Urus S and Performante have just started making their way into dealerships and, from there, across the imaginative realm of the aftermarket sector.
Alas, Lamborghini was born – Automobili S.p.A., not its founder Ferruccio – in 1963 to compete with mainstay sports car makers such as Ferrari and the initial models had just numerals and the grand touring moniker. The 350 GT and 400 GT may be the original Lambos but of course, the legend surrounding this car manufacturer was established by resounding nameplates like the Miura (1966 to 1972), Espada (1968 to 1978), Islero (1968 and 1969), Jarama (1970 to 1976), and Urraco (1973 to 1979).
Still, consecration came with extreme models like the Countach (1974 to 1990), LM002 (aka the ‘Rambo Lambo’ and the spiritual ancestor of today’s Urus), or Diablo (1990 to 2001), which were all advocates of their eras in ways that cannot be achieved today with contemporary models like the Huracan or Aventador. Sure, the Italian automaker can still play the one-off cards by way of Reventon, Veneno, Sesto Elemento, Centenario, SC18 Alston, or Essenza SCV12 craziness when trying to achieve collector greatness.
But aside from bespoke ideas like the fresh Invencible and Autentica, or special limited editions that might pave the way for new automotive niches like the Huracan Sterrato crossover-supercar, there are also ways to push forward into the new era of electrification and/or look back with pride at past icons. And that is exactly what happened recently, initially with the Sian FKP 37, the company’s first-ever electrified production vehicle (an 808-hp mid-engine hybrid), and then with the Countach LPI 800-4 sibling. And both feature an interesting backstory, by the way.
The former was produced in just 19 roadster and 63 coupe examples to form the year of Lambo’s creation and unlike other hybrids, the Sian (which means “a flash of lightning” in Bolognese) was equipped with a supercapacitor instead of a battery for the hybrid setup. The latter, meanwhile, although it was technically Sian’s ‘smaller’ brother as it is based on the same hybridized strategy as the FKP 37 just with a small loss of power to a combined 803 hp, mostly served as a modern tribute to the original Countach LP 112 – hence the limited production roster of just 112 sold-out units.
It’s more like the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Italian exotic vehicle manufacturer could think about a restomod or even a proper revival for the 35th anniversary of the Diablo nameplate that is coming in 2025. Or, at least, that is the opinion of a couple of minds dwelling across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. The automotive virtual artists behind the timthespy and thebigh.arts monikers on social media have a cool CGI-ensemble project for Lambo enthusiasts, aka a retro-modern Diablo concept car!
Henry Hein, the artist and founder of the Speedbreak video game has helped Taehee Tim Lee put the idea into the proper 3D perspective after the latter previously dabbled with more ‘mundane’ stuff like the infamous BMW M4 rocking a dark and menacing carbon fiber and Satin Black atmosphere or the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 E Performance in signature ‘Velocity’ body kit attire. Now, though, their Lambo Diablo revival is shining a lot brighter on account of its silver drabs, among others.
Naturally, inspiration has been taken from the Countach LPI 800-4 and the Sian FKP 37, so we can easily imagine this ‘restomod’ as another hybrid special edition designed to bridge the gap between the glorious V12 past and the incoming electrified present. So, the technology presumably comes from Lambo but the bonkers CGI attention to detail is all their work – so I am just going out on a limb and giving them directly our CGI hall pass with no further questions asked!
