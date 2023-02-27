Thirteenth-Gen Toyota Corolla Sedan Springs to Digital Life Using Crown’s DNA

The Japanese automaker is doing great, right now, in the United States. Its mid-size Tacoma has remained king of its segment, the 2023 Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ is available to order, and lots more novelties are incoming.
For example, the company just introduced the electrified, up-to-362-hp 2024 Grand Highlander seven or eight-seat three-row crossover SUV as a measured response to the popularity of the rivals like the all-new Honda Pilot. And they are also on the verge of revealing the Trailhunter series as an opposing force to ‘TrailSport’ competitors, among others. Plus, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid and Prius Prime plug-in hybrid are also incoming.
But that is only what is officially known from the U.S. headquarters – the rumor mill also has its list of upcoming introductions that will make Toyota even greater among American rivals. We could easily talk about the fourth generation of the mid-size Tacoma best-seller or about the unofficial whispers that a Stout nameplate revival is on the way because the Rising Sun carmaker cannot stand idle watching the Ford Maverick rule undefeated across the compact unibody pickup truck sector.
However, we should all just remember that Toyota is among the few remaining passenger car bulwarks in North America. As such, its roster still includes hatchbacks, sedans, sports cars, and even minivans (hey, the second CGI video embedded below is an all-new Sienna, if you want one). Plus, some of them are quite affordable, such as the legendary Corolla series. Born in 1966, the nameplate has quickly emerged as one of the best-selling cars in the world, even surpassing icons such as the VW Beetle and crossing virtually unimaginable thresholds as the 50 million sold cars mark back in 2021.
Right now, dwelling around as the twelfth generation since 2018, it can be had in the United States as the $21,550 or $22,800 Corolla sedan and hybrid, as the $23k Corolla Hatchback, and even as the $36k GR Corolla hot hatchback! Of course, the brunt of the sales is carried by the regular and hybrid sedans, and most likely they will be the first to pass the baton when it comes to introducing the thirteenth iteration to the general audience.
And until that happens from the OEM standpoint, those who are too impatient have the choice of believing (or not) the virtual artist tucked behind the Theottle moniker on social media, who has resorted to an abundant DNA transfer from the S235 Crown crossover-sedan to properly imagine the next Corolla – in CGI. Oh, and do not mind the twelve-gen Corolla Hybrid front or the Corolla Apex edition rear, they are there to provide the base for the author’s longer wheelbase, forwarded A-pillar, and more “steeply raked windscreen angle.” So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or is it too Crown-like for us to really like it?
