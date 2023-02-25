Digital Mercedes-Benz 190 ‘Evo2 Ute’ Is Not Necessarily an Evolution II Gone Wrong

Mercedes-Benz has been around for so long that even diehard fans probably cannot remember every single model series and variant. However, an Evolution Ute probably would not have been forgotten easily.
Although Mercedes-Benz was founded as the luxury brand and commercial vehicle manufacturer that we know today, less than 100 years ago, in 1926, the company traces its roots all the way back to Karl Benz and his introduction of the first internal combustion engine in a car, aka the Benz Patent Motorwagen from early 1886. Plus, its origins also have to do with Gottlieb Daimler and engineer Wilhelm Maybach’s transformation of a stagecoach to be fitted with a gas engine, also that year.
Then, the first Mercedes automobile came to life in 1901 by Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft (DMG), and entrepreneur Emil Jellinek, who worked with DMG, registered the trademark in 1902. Since then, Mercedes and later Mercedes-Benz vehicles have become synonymous with luxury, comfort, technology, and reliability. But do remember that Mercedes also dabbles with motorsport, and as early as 1899 Jellinek used the Mercedes pseudonym during races.
As such, no one should be surprised by the company’s successes on and off the world’s most renowned tracks or by the fact that its passenger cars sometimes drop the rolling carpet ethos and adopt a feistier stance. And because there is no need to take our word for granted, we are going to discuss a proper example – even if it comes from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Remember the Mercedes-Benz (W201) generation of the 190 series, which was produced for more than a decade between 1982 and 1993? Well, among its many versions, a couple of them, in particular, went down in history – aka the Evolution I and II models, both traditional four-door sedans.
But now the restomod lifestyle has taken over the entire world – including the parallel universes run by Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist going by the wb.artist20 moniker on social media, who recently cooked up a Mercedes-Benz 190 ‘Evo2 Ute’ coupe utility out of a digitally unsuspecting Evolution II sedan. Alas, this is a completely bespoke digital project, as “almost nothing was left untouched” and the pixel master promises there are “lots of details to look at if you take the time to check it out.”
By the way, after you stop running amok crying aloud the potential outrage at the sight of a slammed, widebody 190 ‘Ute’ restomod, do get seated because we have more crazy ideas of the AMG and Evo variety. As such, make sure to also glance at the jlord8 creations dubbed Mercedes-Benz 190E M3 2.5-16V Evolution II and BMW M3 2.5-16V Evolution. Remember, he chose “violence” because Abimelec Arellano started everything with his “What If” about the (E34) 1989 BMW 550i AMG!
Then, the first Mercedes automobile came to life in 1901 by Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft (DMG), and entrepreneur Emil Jellinek, who worked with DMG, registered the trademark in 1902. Since then, Mercedes and later Mercedes-Benz vehicles have become synonymous with luxury, comfort, technology, and reliability. But do remember that Mercedes also dabbles with motorsport, and as early as 1899 Jellinek used the Mercedes pseudonym during races.
As such, no one should be surprised by the company’s successes on and off the world’s most renowned tracks or by the fact that its passenger cars sometimes drop the rolling carpet ethos and adopt a feistier stance. And because there is no need to take our word for granted, we are going to discuss a proper example – even if it comes from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Remember the Mercedes-Benz (W201) generation of the 190 series, which was produced for more than a decade between 1982 and 1993? Well, among its many versions, a couple of them, in particular, went down in history – aka the Evolution I and II models, both traditional four-door sedans.
But now the restomod lifestyle has taken over the entire world – including the parallel universes run by Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist going by the wb.artist20 moniker on social media, who recently cooked up a Mercedes-Benz 190 ‘Evo2 Ute’ coupe utility out of a digitally unsuspecting Evolution II sedan. Alas, this is a completely bespoke digital project, as “almost nothing was left untouched” and the pixel master promises there are “lots of details to look at if you take the time to check it out.”
By the way, after you stop running amok crying aloud the potential outrage at the sight of a slammed, widebody 190 ‘Ute’ restomod, do get seated because we have more crazy ideas of the AMG and Evo variety. As such, make sure to also glance at the jlord8 creations dubbed Mercedes-Benz 190E M3 2.5-16V Evolution II and BMW M3 2.5-16V Evolution. Remember, he chose “violence” because Abimelec Arellano started everything with his “What If” about the (E34) 1989 BMW 550i AMG!