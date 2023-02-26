Puffing Up the Mercedes Mondo G Turns It Into the G-Class 6x6 That We're Still Waiting For

A full-blown six-wheel drive variant of the second-generation G-Class is taboo for Mercedes, as while giving its predecessor a go with an eye-watering expensive limited-edition model, they have yet to do so when it comes to the modern off-roader.
Since 2018, when production at Magna Steyr factory kicked off in Austria, there have been several unofficial takes on turning it into a veritable 6x6, and all of them had a CGI whiff, being born in the digital realm. We could definitely get behind some of those virtual builds, whereas others still needed to be further pampered.
Now, while the three-pointed star company doesn’t seem to be interested in a 6x6 version of the new G-Wagen, the internet remains very much committed to it. And by the internet, we mean jonsibal in this case, with the rendering artist being the latest to have come up with an unofficial take on the G-Class 6x6. And it’s a puffed-up one, inspired by the puffer jackets of a renowned fashion brand.
Don’t know what we’re talking about? Well, then you probably missed our initial coverage of the Mercedes-Benz Project Mondo G. Unveiled a few days ago, and showcased at the London Fashion Week, it bears the signature of Moncler, hence the puffer reference, and it was sketched out by Gorden Wagener, the automaker’s chief designer. The life-size art piece represents Moncler’s first automotive partnership, and it features several unique elements.
These comprise the exaggerated proportions inspired by their puffer jackets, visible on the roof and behind the B pillars, and on the wheels, with those oversized tires that kind of give it monster truck vibes. There is also a giant zipper on the roof, stretching from the front all the way to the back of the vehicle. Weighing a little over 5,500 pounds (2,500 kg), the Project Mondo G is 134 inches (3.4 meters) wide, and 110 in (2.8 meters) tall, so it won’t fit in most garages, with the length standing at 181 inches (4.6 meters).
If it’s one thing that we’re fans of when it comes to the art piece, it is that patina-like finish of the body and the old-school look of the grille. These were kept by the pixel manipulator for the 6x6 digital take, and the tires have a similar look to those equipping the art piece. Moreover, there are no puffer references on the roof anymore, as it sports a real roof rack, complete with an LED light bar. Additional tubular pipes decorate the face and the open bed behind the cockpit, and in this configuration, the machine looks ready for a polar expedition. Too bad it won’t happen, and even if it does, it won’t get oversized tires.
