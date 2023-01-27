Suzuki Jimny EV Confirmed, Electric Off-Road SUV to Launch in Europe by 2030

Founded in 1909, the Suzuki Motor Corporation has big plans for the remainder of this decade. The Japanese manufacturer’s growth strategy for Europe until fiscal year 2030 includes no fewer than five battery-electric vehicles, including a zero-emission powertrain for the Jimny.
In the meantime, chances are that Suzuki will treat prospective customers to a mild-hybrid powertrain designed to comply with Euro 7 regulations. The powertrain ratio for the European Union by fiscal year 2030 is expected to be split into 20 percent hybrid and 80 percent electric vehicles.
Over in Japan, Suzuki wants to launch six EVs by then. Six electric vehicles have also been confirmed for India. The document attached below further includes four zero-emission motorcycles and four zero-emission scooters, along with five all-electric outboard motors. To support this product plan, Suzuki will invest 4.5 trillion yen by fiscal year 2030, a sum that converts to 35 billion dollars at current exchange rates.
2 trillion yen will be used for the research & development of electrification and autonomous driving technologies, whereas 2.5 trillion yen represents capital expenditures. It’s a seriously ambitious plan for such a small player in the automotive business. Lest we forget, Suzuki the automaker isn’t even present in the United States of America, leaving a few years after the lawsuit against Consumer Reports over allegations of high rollover risk for the Samurai.
Turning our attention back to the Jimny EV – or whatever it will be called – we don’t know if a dual-motor powertrain is under development. A couple of electric motors in such a small vehicle may be one too many. On the other hand, Suzuki could take inspiration from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.
A plug-in hybrid by design, the Wrangler 4xe features two electric motors. One of them is attached to the engine, the other is integrated into the automatic transmission. In all-electric mode, the Wrangler 4xe uses the transmission-integrated electric motor because the transmission is connected to the two-speed transfer case. In turn, that transfer case splits power between the vehicle's front and rear axles.
We also have to remember that Porsche and Audi both use a two-speed transmission for the rear drive unit of the all-electric Taycan and e-tron GT. But alas, we currently don’t know if Suzuki will use a single or dual setup.
As a brief refresher, the Jimny is now offered with three powertrains. The kei version for Japan uses a three-pot turbo, the global version rocks a naturally-aspirated 1.5, and the five-door for India uses a mild-hybrid 1.5er.
The kei-spec Jimny is the lightest and least powerful of the bunch, tipping the scales at 1,040 kilograms (2,293 pounds) while packing 64 ps (63 horsepower) and 96 Nm (71 pound-feet). The mild-hybrid 1.5er, on the other hand, makes 105 ps (104 horsepower) and 134 Nm (99 pound-feet).
