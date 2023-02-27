2024 Mazda CX-90 “Black Edition” Rendering Imagines Stylish Family SUV

Arguably the most important Mazda to be launched stateside in a long time, the CX-90 is a three-row sport utility vehicle based on the Japanese automaker’s new rear-wheel drive platform. It’s available with either a mild-hybrid turbo I6 or a plug-in hybrid I4 of the naturally aspirated variety, and every single configuration possible comes with a lot of chrome trim.
AutoYa has refashioned the CX-90 with a Shadow Line-inspired package consisting of black garnish instead of chrome. Undeniably more stylish than the real thing, the “Black Edition” looks genuinely ominous when finished solely in black, all four wheels and the cabin included.
AutoYa imagined the Black Edition in other colors as well, with the list comprising white, blue, a dark gray, green, a metallic teal, brown, red, and purple. The Shadow Line-inspired makeover works perfectly with every single one, albeit black remains the one to have.
Back in the real world, the CX-90 for the U.S. market is available in a total of eight finishes. The list kicks off with the no-cost exterior colors Platinum Quartz Metallic, Jet Black Mica, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, and Sonic Silver Metallic. At the moment of writing, optional colors are priced at $595 and come in the guise of Artisan Red Premium, the trademark Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic, and Rhodium White Metallic.
Now available from $39,595 sans destination charge, the CX-90 is only $845 more than the CX-9 crossover utility vehicle. The FWD-based Mazda CX-9 may be discontinued from the U.S. lineup after 2024 if the CX-90 proves a commercial success, which is very likely.
Eight grades of the 3.3 Turbo and three grades of the 2.5 PHEV are currently listed by the online configurator, with the plug-in hybrid starting at $47,445 plus $1,375 freight. Officially dubbed e-Skyactiv PHEV, the fuel-sipping powertrain brings together a 2.5-liter engine and a 68-kW electric motor integrated in the transmission.
Designed with premium unleaded in mind rather than regular-grade fuel, the plug-in hybrid belts out 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque. All-electric range estimates aren’t presently available. It should be around 20 miles (32 kilometers) at the least or 30 (48) at the most given the 17.8-kWh battery pack.
Coming standard with rear-biased AWD marketed under the i-Activ moniker, the mild-hybrid I6 engine is referred to as e-Skyactiv-G 3.3L Turbo. It’s EPA-rated at 25 miles to the gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle, which is alright for a family-sized utility vehicle that weighs 4,709 lb (circa 2,136 kg).
Mazda rated its brand-new I6 engine at 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm), and as opposed to the I4 plug-in hybrid, this one takes regular unleaded. Both powertrains employ an eight-speed automatic transmission. Last but certainly not least, in-segment rivals of the CX-90 include the Kia Telluride, Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, as well as the Chevy Traverse.
The premium-oriented CX-90 also targets buyers who would otherwise pick the likes of Infiniti (think QX60) and Acura (think MDX).
