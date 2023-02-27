Cisco and Mercedes-Benz Have Workaholics Covered With This Incoming Update

For quite some time now, people have been saying that commuting should count as work and be paid. If you agree, then you will love what Cisco and Mercedes-Benz are getting ready to deliver soon. This improvement will allow you to argue that as soon as you’re behind the wheel, the workday begins.
Work can be exhausting, but we can agree that effort beats talent when talent doesn’t put in the effort. If you are among the people who like doing more than they’re asked, having the ability to remain in contact with the team even when driving is necessary could be a blessing. But don’t worry, it does not involve using your phone. Nobody needs that pairing stress when things must move quickly.
German automaker Mercedes-Benz and software giant Cisco have joined forces to bring the popular Webex platform to MBUX, effectively eliminating the need to use mobile apps that sometimes may be at fault for unwanted delays and miscommunication.
Cisco’s Webex is used by thousands of companies from around the world, including major automakers who like having all their virtual meetings secured. This platform enables colleagues to hold video conferences, do screen sharing, manage the scheduling, and do file transferring or access cloud storage. It may appear like not much since many of us have been used to things like Yahoo! Messenger, Skype, Discord, or Microsoft Teams, but these tools are vital since remote work has become more popular.
Mercedes-Benz knows that people who have back-to-back meetings or must have access to the internet no matter where they’re at can become quite preoccupied with what vehicle they’re driving. So, the new BMW 5 Series rival will be the first to come with Webex. If customers don’t find the app, they will be able to download it because the new E-Class will come with both wireless and cellular connections. So, owners will be able to download what they need at home or while on the go.
Besides this, Mercedes-Benz understood that cars must do more than just drive great, so the marque is focusing on enhancing the in-car software and even offers some customers the option to remove a paywall that limits their vehicles’ capabilities.
Cisco Webex users will be allowed to hold video conferences from their luxurious vehicles only when parked, according to Reuters. If they must be on the move, then the app will restrict the video connection and only calls will be possible. This piece of software is also capable of automatic transcription. Everything discussed can remain in writing for future consultation if needed.
Finally, for corporate workers with many responsibilities, getting in touch with colleagues and superiors right as the day begins can be reassuring. After all, an hour in the morning is worth two in the evening, right?
