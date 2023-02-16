5 Amazing Concept Cars You Forgot About

The life of an automobile enthusiast was simpler before automakers started to fight over who had the best systems in place to slowly make the driver irrelevant and who put the biggest battery in their vehicles. While there’s still no true autonomous passenger production car on the road today, EVs are certainly poised to take over. But let’s stop for a minute and think about some post-2000 forward-looking concepts and what they previewed. Get ready for a shot of nostalgia!

19 photos Photo: autoevolution collage