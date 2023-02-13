Buick Wildcat EV Concept Takes the Stand in Chicago, Previews Future Lincoln Rivals

With the 2023 Chicago Auto Show in full swing, carmakers are scrambling to get our attention, bringing both current production models as well as one-off concepts on location at McCormick Place.
Visiting the Buick stand should prove particularly rewarding this year, thanks largely to the Wildcat concept being on display. This one-off creation was unveiled last summer and while it will never go into production, it does preview future Buick automobiles of the battery-electric variety. At least in terms of design language.
In other words, the stage is set for Buick to remind us about a future beyond what its current line-up has to offer.
Sure, the Encore, Envision and Enclave are all fine SUVs. However, they’re not fine in the same sense that Rihanna is “fine,” but more like how a sulking teenager would answer the age-old “so, how was school?” question.
The Wildcat is clearly a different breed. It looks stunning enough for us to forget all about Buick not disclosing anything about possible future EV drivetrains. The powerful wide stance, aggressive profile, fast roofline and distinctive semi-swing doors – this thing looks like something Bruce Wayne would drive around Gotham City when he’s not busy being all dark and menacing.
“From every angle, the vehicle looks like it’s ready to pounce,” said design director Bob Boniface during the unveiling last summer. While it’s hard to argue with his assessment, it’s also fair to point out how the back of the concept doesn’t look as dynamic as the front. Personally, I don’t mind the Volvo-like taillights, but overall, the rear end looks very “French” to me, as if it would warrant a Citroen badge.
18-spoke “turbine” wheels, four interior displays (two for the side mirrors) or how the aluminum trim is embedded into the seat structures.
There are so many styling subtleties to consider here, the late, great Coco Chanel or Gianni Versace would have been perfect for writing this piece, as opposed to an automotive journalist.
The U.S. carmaker will deliver a fully electric model portfolio before the end of this decade, as far as North America is concerned. Its first EV will be unveiled in 2024 and will utilize the ‘Electra’ moniker.
Future models will all boast a sleek and dynamic design language, much like the Wildcat, with equally impressive interiors. These vehicles will likely adhere to premium segment standards, so as to properly compete with future Lincoln EV models.
Ultimately, I don’t really see Buick getting back into the four-door sedan game, so it’s safe to assume that whatever EVs they make, will all be crossovers/SUVs of various sizes and MSRPs. Case in point, the Electra concept from 2020 or China’s Electra-X concept.
As for the Wildcat, Buick can rest assured that its presence at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show did not go unnoticed. Hopefully, we’ll see it again sometime in the future, maybe in some Hollywood blockbuster movie, because why not?
In other words, the stage is set for Buick to remind us about a future beyond what its current line-up has to offer.
Sure, the Encore, Envision and Enclave are all fine SUVs. However, they’re not fine in the same sense that Rihanna is “fine,” but more like how a sulking teenager would answer the age-old “so, how was school?” question.
The Wildcat is clearly a different breed. It looks stunning enough for us to forget all about Buick not disclosing anything about possible future EV drivetrains. The powerful wide stance, aggressive profile, fast roofline and distinctive semi-swing doors – this thing looks like something Bruce Wayne would drive around Gotham City when he’s not busy being all dark and menacing.
“From every angle, the vehicle looks like it’s ready to pounce,” said design director Bob Boniface during the unveiling last summer. While it’s hard to argue with his assessment, it’s also fair to point out how the back of the concept doesn’t look as dynamic as the front. Personally, I don’t mind the Volvo-like taillights, but overall, the rear end looks very “French” to me, as if it would warrant a Citroen badge.
18-spoke “turbine” wheels, four interior displays (two for the side mirrors) or how the aluminum trim is embedded into the seat structures.
There are so many styling subtleties to consider here, the late, great Coco Chanel or Gianni Versace would have been perfect for writing this piece, as opposed to an automotive journalist.
What’s next for Buick?
The U.S. carmaker will deliver a fully electric model portfolio before the end of this decade, as far as North America is concerned. Its first EV will be unveiled in 2024 and will utilize the ‘Electra’ moniker.
Future models will all boast a sleek and dynamic design language, much like the Wildcat, with equally impressive interiors. These vehicles will likely adhere to premium segment standards, so as to properly compete with future Lincoln EV models.
Ultimately, I don’t really see Buick getting back into the four-door sedan game, so it’s safe to assume that whatever EVs they make, will all be crossovers/SUVs of various sizes and MSRPs. Case in point, the Electra concept from 2020 or China’s Electra-X concept.
As for the Wildcat, Buick can rest assured that its presence at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show did not go unnoticed. Hopefully, we’ll see it again sometime in the future, maybe in some Hollywood blockbuster movie, because why not?