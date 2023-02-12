5 Awesome Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Car Lovers

Are you getting your loved one that turbo kit they have been asking for? If you think these installations cost too much or your significant other’s vehicle does not need more aftermarket parts, then we have a couple of ideas for you. Don’t worry – we have been mindful of the budget for this year’s Valentine’s Day. Let’s dive in.
Here, at autoevolution, we strive to bring you the most relevant news and automotive stories every single day. So, we know it too well – things are painfully expensive nowadays for almost anything car-related. Inflation, shortages, fuel or electricity prices rising, supply chain problems, geopolitical issues… All these things create instability in the interconnected global market which inevitably leads to what we’re all experiencing now.
But Valentine’s Day is almost here. It's nearly time to celebrate love and remember that we're lucky to have some good people in our lives. And what better way to make it count is there other than getting them an unexpected gift? If you’re among the lucky ones whose partner is heavily interested in cars, then you might have an idea about what they want. But if you’re not entirely convinced about the present you plan on giving, then continue reading. We thought long and hard about what a gearhead might want from their significant other. Here are the five ideas we come up with.
This nifty thing is perfect for any type of car lover. No matter if your partner has an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, a hybrid, or a battery-electric one, this scanner can become useful quickly. It is able to communicate with the car via a wired, Bluetooth, or wireless connection. This versatility allows the owner to find out without much hassle what might be wrong with the car.
EV, they might be curious about the battery’s temperature, voltage fluctuation, and other cool data sets provided by various sensors.
So, the On-Board Diagnostics 2 (OBD2 or OBD-II) is not only about identifying fault codes and figuring out if they can be fixed without an authorized mechanic’s help. They can be a great tool for entertaining enthusiasts or allowing someone to discover more about their car. A cheap one is around $40, while a great scanner may cost up to $500. Just make sure you buy a unit that is compatible with a phone app or has one of its own on the App Store or Google Play.
And if you want to add a little bit of spice, tell your loved one that you know the OBD2 was standardized in 1996, when nearly all carmakers decided on a single, common connector.
The memes, reels, tiktoks, or whatever else you’ve seen by now are somewhat real. If your partner regularly drives a gas-powered car they care about, then a turbo kit can become a memorable present. Unfortunately, they are pretty expensive. The simplest ones (which are most likely unreliable) cost around $500. The good ones are priced from $1,000 upwards. However, make sure to ignore those who tell you that you must spend around $10,000 for a good installation. Yes, these exist.
A turbo kit can enhance a car’s powertrain by doing a simple thing – it helps the engine to breathe in more air. Together with more fuel injected in the inlet manifold, it enters the cylinder’s combustion chamber, and the strength of the combustion increases, thus creating more power.
If you are unsure of the perfect fit for your loved one’s car, then don't worry. You have the option of buying them a voucher. Or you can take them to a specialized store and enjoy more time together. However, we advise you to take a good look at prices online before going somewhere. Prices can be very different from shop to shop.
Most of us at autoevolution agree that this can be the most cost-effective and thoughtful gesture someone can make on Valentine’s Day for a gearhead. Many companies in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia, India, and China can make these individualized diecast models on a scale that you prefer.
Some collectors out there are going nuts over some diecast cars that come from well-known brands like Matchbox or Hot Wheels. However, since we’re talking about a special occasion, it would be great to buy your significant other a model car that resembles their current vehicle or one that they may plan to get in the future.
These little things can cost anywhere from $50 to $1000. Just make sure you remain within budget and check that the company you’re buying it from is legit. You don’t want to order a G-Class and end up with a Suzuki Jimny.
At first, the idea we had was revolving around an experience comprising of a day on the racing track with a good sports car or, even better, a supercar. But, let's be honest - any gearhead out there would be ecstatic to find out they are getting access to a vehicle they love or desire, even if that means it’s only for a couple of hours or a day or two.
So, you have two options – rent a special vehicle for your partner or buy them a driving experience.
Track experiences are pricier. However, they are a great way to discover one particular car or more in a controlled environment. Whilst on the circuit, you don’t have to worry about speed limits and other traffic participants. Porsche and BMW are well known for providing customers and interested people with access to great vehicles. But keep in mind this can cost a lot. Prices range between $1,500 and $3,000 for just one day of track fun.
Tires can lose air even if they have no puncture. It mostly happens due to temperature changes, but other things like damaged wheels or leaking valve stems might also impact the tire’s air pressure.
Usually, nobody wants to have one or more tires with different air pressure in them. It can cause issues with tire wear, and that leads to costly replacements. Besides that, it's a safety matter – tires must have the recommended air pressure in them, so the car's other systems work right. The driver might experience problems with steering, for example.
You're spending money on a useful little thing which can air up a tire in a couple of minutes by itself, and then you can continue driving until someone can take a look at the wheel and figure out what’s wrong.
Finally, don’t forget that Valentine’s Day is about intimacy and attachment. No matter what you decide to get your significant other on this occasion, one thing will always matter more – the time you get to spend together.
Car scanner (OBD2) with a dedicated phone app
A (good) turbo kit
A diecast model car
A driving experience voucher
Portable Tire Air Compressor
