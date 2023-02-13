The Taliban Want To Race at Le Mans With a Toyota-Powered Hypercar Concept

The Entop Black Swan is a hypercar concept built in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan by a startup. Now the team behind the one-off wants to race a modified version of it at Le Mans. But there’s a slight issue – money. However, Entop remains confident and promises a racing-ready prototype will be shown at this year’s Expo Doha Qatar. Here’s what's going on.

7 photos Photo: Entop on YouTube / autoevolution