The Taliban Want To Race at Le Mans With a Toyota-Powered Hypercar Concept

The Entop Black Swan is a hypercar concept built in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan by a startup. Now the team behind the one-off wants to race a modified version of it at Le Mans. But there’s a slight issue – money. However, Entop remains confident and promises a racing-ready prototype will be shown at this year’s Expo Doha Qatar. Here’s what's going on.
Afghanistan is pretty well-known by now mostly because of widely reported military operations. Sadly, the country has been in the global news lately mainly because of various internal conflicts, questionable decision-making, and human rights violations. But someone decided to shift this negative international perception about it. At least for a while, that is.
In this respect, an ambitious startup built a car concept from scratch. Called the Black Swan, this sleek two-door vehicle is meant to showcase that the Middle Eastern nation has what it takes to play with the world’s industry greats. But they have a couple of hurdles to overcome first because being a car manufacturer is not an easy thing do. It requires a lot of planning, making sure regulations are respected, and various other bits and pieces that can amount to some costly expenses.
But the concept exists! Its name is inspired by the tale of the first Dutch explorers who discovered that Australia has black swans – something nobody would have even imagined as being possible in the 17th century. The founder says it represents Entop and Afghanistan because it easily adresses foreigners who believe everyone in his country is “poor and needs humanitarian aid to survive.” But, according to him, that’s not the truth and the concept vehicle should let everyone know that Afghanistan is a country that can nurture automotive success.
So, to prove their worth internationally and to validate the founder and the team’s patriotic and engineering ambitions, Entop wants to take the Black Swan to Le Mans. That’s where automakers go to show that their drivetrains can withstand working continuously under immense pressure for 24 hours. It’s no easy feat to achieve. But given the fact that the Black Swan is powered by an engine taken out of a Toyota Corolla, they might pull it off. After all, the Japanese brand is well known for being reliable.
Le Mans Hypercar specifications. The technical regulations are included in a 97-page manual which means they have a lot of studying to do and the work ahead isn’t going to be easy. Besides that, the barebone structure of the car isn’t helping them a lot. The exterior might look very aerodynamic and aggressive, but cabin shots reveal not much has been done for safety. The vehicle still has a steel frame and no crumple zones or airbags.
So, Entop decided to set up a PayPal account where supporters can donate to make the dream of taking the Black Swan to Le Mans a reality. But the company’s leading figure remains confident and says his country “is at the edge of science and technology and it is not talking but giving a lecture,” despite having the Black Swan’s feature depend on donations.
Entop would like to participate in this year’s Le Mans, considering that Expo Doha Qatar is happening in October. That is arguably a little bit ambitious. The well-known endurance race happens in June.
Finally, while shooting the video meant to attract the public’s and potential investors’ attention, the driver managed to lose control of the concept car and crashed it. Fortunately, it was nothing serious.
