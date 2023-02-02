McLaren 720S Replacement Set to Be Called 750S, First Units Already Spoken For

McLaren launched the 720S back in 2017, and it stopped making it back in January 2023. Back in December 2022, the British marque ended its assembly, but the news became official last month. Now, there are rumors that speak of its replacement, which is set to be revealed soon.
Initially, the 720S was first revealed in coupe form, and its convertible sibling, the 720S Spider, was launched a year later. This is close to the industry standard for as far as convertibles and coupes are concerned for many models. In the case of performance versions, these usually arrive a year after the regular model, just to leave it enough time to gather as many customers as possible.
Now, according to unnamed sources within the Woking brand, McLaren has elected to showcase the coupe and convertible versions of the 720S replacement at the same time. It would be an unusual move, but not unprecedented. It will give potential customers another choice to make right off the bat.
The same source told Automotive News that McLaren will not build a long-tail variant of the 720S replacement. The eventual Long tail model would have to come later, anyway, as it would be too unorthodox of the marque to launch everything it has planned in a line-up all at once.
According to the source, the replacement of the 720S will be called 750S, and it is supposed to slot between the "old" 720S and the 765.
Previous statements made by company officials have explained that the 720 will not be replaced by an all-new model, but by a refinement that will have significant updates in key areas.
The new model, which we will refer to as the McLaren 750S, is allegedly equipped with a twin-turbo V8 with 4.0 liters of displacement. The motor should be good for 740 horsepower, which is the equivalent of 750 metric horsepower (PS), so the name makes sense from that perspective, mind you.
McLaren has done more than just bump the horsepower up by 30, as the new model is described as more aggressive and quicker. The interior features a floating infotainment screen, which is supposed to be similar to the one in the Artura.
Various other changes will be made from a design perspective, and the first teaser of the new model is allegedly planned to be shown in February 2023, which is this month.
The same unnamed source claims that it will start at $342,000, and that the allocation for the first half of 2024 has already been spoken for.
That last bit is quite a possibility, as people who can afford an exotic vehicle and have a close connection with their dedicated dealer will often be called when a new model is in the works, and they are asked if they want it.
Those who can genuinely afford a car like this tend to say yes without seeing the car, and that is how they get those first-edition models of everything on the day it is available, as theirs was ordered months ago. McLaren is set to show its 720S replacement in April 2023, with the first units set to hit dealers by 2024.
