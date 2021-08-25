Geneva Motor Show Will Have a Biennial Sister Event in Qatar

The international health crisis affected multiple lives and businesses, and auto shows were no exception. They were already experiencing a change, which made the IAA move from Frankfurt to Munich, but the COVID-19 made things even worse. Struggling to survive, the Geneva Motor Show would have accepted investments from Qatar. It could have massive implications if the show organizers did not come to such a clever outcome: the Geneva Motor Show will keep happening in the same place, but it will have a biennial sister event in Qatar.

101 photos