Geneva Motor Show Will Have a Biennial Sister Event in Qatar

The international health crisis affected multiple lives and businesses, and auto shows were no exception. They were already experiencing a change, which made the IAA move from Frankfurt to Munich, but the COVID-19 made things even worse. Struggling to survive, the Geneva Motor Show would have accepted investments from Qatar. It could have massive implications if the show organizers did not come to such a clever outcome: the Geneva Motor Show will keep happening in the same place, but it will have a biennial sister event in Qatar.
When two editions of the auto show were canceled in a sequence, the GIMS (Geneva International Motorshow) organizers were in a dire situation. They had to obtain financial support to preserve the structure they had put together. According to Auto Motor und Sport, they tried it with the canton of Geneva first.
It was the natural solution. Geneva used to have significant economic benefits from the event, which brings about CHF200 million ($219 million) to the region every year. The canton offered the GIMS board of trustees a deal: lend them money if they accepted to sell the event to Palexpo SA in the medium term. That would ensure the Geneva Motor Show would always happen in Geneva.
Apparently, the GIMS organizing committee did not think it was a good idea and looked for alternatives. Qatar presented itself and offered the financial support the event needed. If the idea were to move the auto show to Qatar, that would cause a stir with Geneva, which could create a new event to replace the GIMS. According to Autocar, the situation was solved by preserving the annual event in the Swiss canton and creating a new, biennial one in Qatar.
The Arab absolute emirate is trying to present itself as a relevant touristic pole. Apart from the 2022 World Cup, it also wants to host F1 races and other important events that attract thousands of people. A relevant auto show there would be the perfect fit. With its investment in GIMS, Qatar would have obtained exactly what it wanted: the talented GIMS organizers may make the Doha event something that people will love to watch.
