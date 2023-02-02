2024 Ferrari SF90 Performance Variant Spied Flaunting Clever Aero, More Power Expected

In production since 2019, the SF90 is called this way to mark 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari. As opposed to the namesake Formula 1 racecar, the road-going model sports a plug-in powertrain with a twin-turbo V8, compared to a hybrid single-turbo V6. Four years after it started rolling off the assembly line, it’s high time for the Prancing Horse to deliver an improved version of its most powerful series-production car to date.
Expected to launch in the second half of 2023 for the model year 2024, the “Versione Speciale” has been recently spied testing around the factory. Camouflaged like there’s no tomorrow, the prototype is hiding plenty of small changes from prying eyes. One of them concerns the front end, which flaunts an aerodynamic system first seen on the Ferrari 488 Pista.
S-Duct is Ferrari’s way of saying air channeled from the front bumper’s intake through calibrated sections. That air eventually comes out through a vent in the hood, thus creating a downward force. Inspired by the S-Duct aerodynamic system developed for its Formula 1 racing cars, the road-going version accounts for an increase in downforce of 18 percent, in comparison to the 488 GTB on which the track-focused Pista is based.
The most impressive thing, however, is the 2 percent increase in drag. Equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes and five-spoke wheels, the camo'd prototype also reveals a few interesting details. From the redesigned aerodynamic diffuser and bumper to the redesigned taillights, longer tail, and new glass engine cover, there’s a lot to like back there.
Most likely based on the Assetto Fiorano package of the SF90 Stradale, this higher-performing variant is rightfully expected with more power and torque as well. It’s a well-known fact that the electric motors of the SF90 Stradale are capable of more, their only problem being the lithium-ion battery pack. Housed in a transversely-mounted bar in the area between the combustion engine and seats, the battery offers 7.9 kWh of juice.
The zero-emission driving range is best described as mediocre, but keep in mind that Ferrari isn’t in the business of challenging the Toyota Prius Prime. This plug-in hybrid system was developed specifically for world-class performance. The Prancing Horse quotes 1,000 ps and 800 Nm of torque, which converts to around 986 horsepower and 590 pound-feet.
Some peeps, myself included, are certain of a small bump in power and torque. Ferrari doesn’t really have a choice because Lamborghini is out for blood with its Aventador-succeeding flagship, a V12-engined PHEV that’s been confirmed with two electric drive units and a free-breathing V12.
Ferrari also feels a wee bit of pressure from its target customers, who are certainly bored with the same numbers after nearly four years. Another Ferrari worthy of your consideration is the replacement of the 812 series, which is currently testing in Maranello and at Fiorano as Roma mules.
