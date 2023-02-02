2023 Honda CR-V Starts Rolling Off the Assembly Line in East Liberty, Priced at $32,950

It’s hard to describe in only a few words how important the CR-V is for Honda. Over in the United States alone, it moved 238,155 examples in 2022, down from 361,271 in 2021 due to supplier chain-related concerns. The arch nemesis of the Toyota RAV4 has recently entered series production at the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio, the third plant in North America tasked with making the compact-sized crossover utility vehicle.
Also manufactured in Greensburg, Indiana and Alliston, Ontario, the CR-V was redesigned on the Civic’s platform in 2022 for the 2023 model year. As ever, prospective customers are presented with a four-cylinder turbo and a hybrid-assisted four of the naturally-aspirated variety. Both of them use continuously variable transmissions, although the hybrid system goes one step further with an eCVT. Instead of belt- or chain-driven CVTs, the eCVT has electric motors which control the planetary gear components.
Honda proudly makes the hybrid system at the Ohio Transmission Plant, whereas the Atkinson-cycle powerplant of the CR-V Hybrid comes to life at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio. In the previous generation, Honda used coaxial motors stacked on top of each other. The 2023 model boasts a two-motor parallel axis system, with its electric motors mounted side by side.
If you’re into techy stuff like yours truly, the Atkinson-cycle engine is also worth mentioning once again. Developed specifically for efficiency, the 2.0-liter unit is a first for Honda. It combines direct and multistage injection for a homogeneous mixture that results in cleaner combustion.
Now that it’s produced at three plants in North America, the CR-V Hybrid is expected to account for 50 percent of CR-V sales in the United States. It remains to be seen if the Tokyo-based manufacturer will be able to hit said target, more so if you remember that the chip shortage is far from over.
At $32,950 excluding destination charge, the CR-V Hybrid is priced $1,340 higher than the combustion-only CR-V. The difference in MSRP is worth every cent if you intend to drive the hybrid-assisted crossover mostly in the urban jungle. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 43 miles per gallon (5.4 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city, up from 28 miles per gallon (8.4 liters per 100 kilometers) for the 1.5-liter turbo CR-V.
Because it’s not as heavy as it would’ve been as a plug-in hybrid, the CR-V Hybrid also excels on the long haul. The highway rating is 36 mpg (6.5 l/100 km) as opposed to 34 mpg (6.9 l/100 km) for the CR-V. Better still, it’s more powerful and torquier as well compared to its ICE sib.
The peak output ratings advertised by Honda for the U.S. market are 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet (335 Nm) at 2,000 revolutions per minute. As for the more affordable variant, the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder lump is good for 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet (243 Nm) at 1,700 rpm.
Honda proudly makes the hybrid system at the Ohio Transmission Plant, whereas the Atkinson-cycle powerplant of the CR-V Hybrid comes to life at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio. In the previous generation, Honda used coaxial motors stacked on top of each other. The 2023 model boasts a two-motor parallel axis system, with its electric motors mounted side by side.
If you’re into techy stuff like yours truly, the Atkinson-cycle engine is also worth mentioning once again. Developed specifically for efficiency, the 2.0-liter unit is a first for Honda. It combines direct and multistage injection for a homogeneous mixture that results in cleaner combustion.
Now that it’s produced at three plants in North America, the CR-V Hybrid is expected to account for 50 percent of CR-V sales in the United States. It remains to be seen if the Tokyo-based manufacturer will be able to hit said target, more so if you remember that the chip shortage is far from over.
At $32,950 excluding destination charge, the CR-V Hybrid is priced $1,340 higher than the combustion-only CR-V. The difference in MSRP is worth every cent if you intend to drive the hybrid-assisted crossover mostly in the urban jungle. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 43 miles per gallon (5.4 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city, up from 28 miles per gallon (8.4 liters per 100 kilometers) for the 1.5-liter turbo CR-V.
Because it’s not as heavy as it would’ve been as a plug-in hybrid, the CR-V Hybrid also excels on the long haul. The highway rating is 36 mpg (6.5 l/100 km) as opposed to 34 mpg (6.9 l/100 km) for the CR-V. Better still, it’s more powerful and torquier as well compared to its ICE sib.
The peak output ratings advertised by Honda for the U.S. market are 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet (335 Nm) at 2,000 revolutions per minute. As for the more affordable variant, the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder lump is good for 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet (243 Nm) at 1,700 rpm.