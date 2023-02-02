2023 Honda CR-V Starts Rolling Off the Assembly Line in East Liberty, Priced at $32,950

It’s hard to describe in only a few words how important the CR-V is for Honda. Over in the United States alone, it moved 238,155 examples in 2022, down from 361,271 in 2021 due to supplier chain-related concerns. The arch nemesis of the Toyota RAV4 has recently entered series production at the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio, the third plant in North America tasked with making the compact-sized crossover utility vehicle.

