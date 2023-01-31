Moe Shalizi’s Modified Ferrari SF90 Spider Is Almost Ready to Come Out and Play

There are a lot of people out there who would go above and beyond when modifying their cars, turning them into something completely different. Moe Shalizi, the CEO of The Shalizi Group, loves adding slight modifications to his cars but almost all of them maintain the original spirit of the model.
Such is the case with one of his latest purchases, the convertible counterpart for his Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The VIP manager added the Spider version at the end of 2022 and, in his typical fashion, shipped it straight to his auto custom shop of choice, RDB LA.
And the convertible is almost ready to come out and play. The good folks at RDB LA just shared a lengthy video giving us a look at the modifications of the powerful beast.
Coming in a beautiful Rosso Scuderia, which is slightly brighter than the regular Rosso Corsa, the vehicle has a black roof and yellow brake calipers. The cabin of the exotic hypercar boasts the same theme with black Daytona seats and red accents.
But those are the things that came stock. The modifications include new 21-inch BBS LM wheels, making it the first Spider in the world to wear them. It received a full Novitech exhaust system, Novitech KW springs, a two-piece RYFT arrow wing, and Carbon Body Kit from RYFT. The SF90 Spider shows a lot of carbon fiber everywhere, including the side skirts in the Scuderia style, the rear spoiler, the canards, the front bumper, the full fenders, and more.
We already mentioned the convertible is almost ready to come out and play and that is because there are still some small modifications to come. Fitting it with 22-inch BBS LMs on the rear axle and a KW hydraulic lift system are two of them.
Just like usual, the guys at RDB LA didn't add any modifications to the engine of the Ferrari. Which means it's the same beast that drives past the Maranello factory gates in Italy, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 working alongside three electric motors for a total output of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
Shalizi is a frequent customer of RDB LA, with the latest model to pass their garage being the Ferrari GTC4Lusso he bought early this year. As mentioned earlier in this piece, he also owns the coupe version, the SF90 Stradale, a mean-looking beast. He also has a McLaren 765LT, a BMW 740i, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, a Nissan GT-R, and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, among many others.
All of these include RDB LA touches and the guys over there usually get to see and work on them even before Moe Shalizi takes a look at them in real life. And the SF90 Spider is no exception, as it came straight from the dealership to the shop, with only 60 miles (97 km) on the clock. And Shalizi already seems to love this one.
And the convertible is almost ready to come out and play. The good folks at RDB LA just shared a lengthy video giving us a look at the modifications of the powerful beast.
Coming in a beautiful Rosso Scuderia, which is slightly brighter than the regular Rosso Corsa, the vehicle has a black roof and yellow brake calipers. The cabin of the exotic hypercar boasts the same theme with black Daytona seats and red accents.
But those are the things that came stock. The modifications include new 21-inch BBS LM wheels, making it the first Spider in the world to wear them. It received a full Novitech exhaust system, Novitech KW springs, a two-piece RYFT arrow wing, and Carbon Body Kit from RYFT. The SF90 Spider shows a lot of carbon fiber everywhere, including the side skirts in the Scuderia style, the rear spoiler, the canards, the front bumper, the full fenders, and more.
We already mentioned the convertible is almost ready to come out and play and that is because there are still some small modifications to come. Fitting it with 22-inch BBS LMs on the rear axle and a KW hydraulic lift system are two of them.
Just like usual, the guys at RDB LA didn't add any modifications to the engine of the Ferrari. Which means it's the same beast that drives past the Maranello factory gates in Italy, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 working alongside three electric motors for a total output of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
Shalizi is a frequent customer of RDB LA, with the latest model to pass their garage being the Ferrari GTC4Lusso he bought early this year. As mentioned earlier in this piece, he also owns the coupe version, the SF90 Stradale, a mean-looking beast. He also has a McLaren 765LT, a BMW 740i, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, a Nissan GT-R, and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, among many others.
All of these include RDB LA touches and the guys over there usually get to see and work on them even before Moe Shalizi takes a look at them in real life. And the SF90 Spider is no exception, as it came straight from the dealership to the shop, with only 60 miles (97 km) on the clock. And Shalizi already seems to love this one.