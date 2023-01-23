VIP’s Ferrari GTC4Lusso Riding on HRE Wheels Is Underrated Because He Wills It So

The Italian exotic automobile manufacturer has been keeping with tradition for a very long time – only bringing to life two-door coupes and convertible sports cars.
But The Times They Are A-Changin,’ as the song by Bob Dylan observes, and the Maranello-based Prancing Horse company had to adapt or face a big threat to its survival. Interestingly, they did all that with sense and sensibility – not jumping straight onto the ultra-luxury super-SUV bandwagon without any preparation, as Bentley and others did with the Bentayga, Urus, DBX, and more.
Sure, they are now also on the verge of first deliveries for their 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue crossover SUV, but the V12 course was set towards the high-rider realm a while back. As such, the first signs that Ferrari was going berserk and against the classic two-door lifestyle came to light back in early 2011, when the company introduced the world to its FF grand tourer. After all, back then, not even Bentley had any Bentayga dreams, yet.
The latter was actually a three-door Shooting Brake equipped with a 6.3-liter F140 EB V12 that churned out 650 hp through a seven-speed dual-clutch. And the blasphemy did not stop there. As such, to make sure that all Prancing Horse Tifosi would start running amok crying their outrage – this was also the first Ferrari with four-wheel drive and even had space for four people on board.
Produced until 2016, the Ferrari FF was quickly succeeded by the four-seat GTC4Lusso grand tourer. The latter had the same recipe – a 3-door shooting brake body, space four people on board, AWD, and a 6.3-liter V12 under the hood, now with 681 on tap. Sure, there was also an RWD, twin-turbo V8-equipped GTC4Lusso T with a little over 600 ponies, but we do not care about that one, on this occasion.
This is because the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have another YouTube vlog episode out, and we need to be quick to address the subtle yet fast Ferrari before Moe Shalizi comes over to recoup his latest prized possession and adorn his sprawling garage with it. One might remember that the Marshmello manager, also the CEO and Founder of The Shalizi Group and Pick Six Records, is also an avid car collector.
As such, his first ride of 2023 seems to be this V12-powered Ferrari GTC4Lusso that just went through a bunch of subtle modifications and is going to rest a while before incurring the final batch of custom touches. According to Vik, our host, (aka Vik Tchalikian, the owner of RDB LA), so far, the Ferrari has been slammed as low as possible on a Novitec suspension setup and on top of black-matching HRE aftermarket wheels with a subtle lip and gloss.
Alas, more is coming – including a fresh exhaust swap to make the V12 voice a little throatier plus a full carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit. But that final transformation is for another day. Meanwhile, of course, anyone can enjoy the RDB LA goofs and antics, plus a bit of behind-the-scenes insights, during the second part of the video embedded below, which kicks off at the 2:58 mark after the Ferrari GTC4Lusso presentation on behalf of Moe Shalizi is done. So, do you enjoy the goofiness, or is that a hard pass?
