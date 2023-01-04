Moe Shalizi Rings in the New Year With a New Ferrari, the GTC4Lusso

New year, new Ferrari, or at least this seems to be Moe Shalizi’s motto, who finished 2022 with an SF90 Spider and started 2023 with a GTC4Lusso.
Moe Shalizi, Marshmello and Alesso’s manager and the founder of artist management company The Shalizi Group, is a big car fan. And his collection is diverse and ever-growing, and that doesn’t seem to stop in 2023.
Shalizi finished 2022 with a brand-new car, a Scuderia Red Ferrari SF90 Spider, which would get along great with the coupe counterpart, the SF90 Stradale, also found in Shalizi’s garage, but with a dark exterior.
But it looks like the constant vehicle-purchasing trend will continue for Moe Shalizi in 2023 because it’s barely day 4 and on January 3, the management mogul has already flaunted a brand-new ride: a Ferrari GTC4Lusso.
He shared the new addition on Instagram Stories with a short video writing, "GTC4Lusso just got delivered." From the short clip, we can see that the sports car was delivered straight to the RDB LA garage, as he usually does. Shalizi loves buying cars, but he customizes most of them to fit his needs and desires and he only works with RDB LA for this. And the auto shop appreciates the collaboration. Because you can find the new addition on the official shop’s Instagram page, too.
The one Shalizi purchased is surely not brand-new, because the model was available between 2016 and 2020, replacing the Ferrari FF. It comes with a black exterior, silver wheels with red calipers, and a cabin finished in red upholstery and black accents. Unfortunately, he didn’t reveal what he plans to do to the GTC4Lusso, but we will probably see the upgrades on RDB LA's channel soon.
When it leaves the factory, the GTC4Lusso has a front-mid mounted 6.3-liter V12 engine which is rated at 681 horsepower (690 ps) with a maximum torque of 514 lb-ft (697 Nm), sent to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Gas pedal to the floor, four-seat grand tourer can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph).
2022 was a very productive year for Moe Shalizi’s garage, constantly purchasing and selling different cars. Prior to adding the SF90 Spider, in the summer of 2022, Shalizi also splashed on a gorgeous 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.
The manager doesn’t have a problem parting ways with some of his cars when they have fulfilled their purpose, making room for other models. He recently put his 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RWB up for sale and revealed he has also sold his 1970 Plymouth Superbird. And that’s all because he keeps adding new cars. And the Ferrari GTC4Lusso makes a great first addition in the new year.
