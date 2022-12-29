Moe Shalizi Adds a Second Ferrari SF90, This Time, the Convertible Version

There’s yet another brand-new car in Moe Shalizi’s garage and it’s the Ferrari SF90 Spider, which will be perfect next to his coupe version.
As Moe Shalizi revealed in a new post, Christmas was very generous to him. Because Santa Claus brought him a brand-new Ferrari SF90 Spider. And it isn’t even the first SF90 he has, as he is also the proud owner of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
He shared a look at the new addition a few days ago on social media, with several pictures of it already in his auto shop of choice, RDB LA. The official page of the shop also revealed that the SF90 Spider came "straight from the dealer for a makeover."
In a video uploaded on the shop’s YouTube channel, Vik from RDB LA gave us a short look at the SF90 Spider pre-makeover. At the moment of filming, the guys had two SF90s, the Spider and the Stradale, both in red. But the convertible comes in a special color. The Stradale displayed the Rosso Corsa, meanwhile, the Spider has a Rosso Scuderia. And the color has quite an interesting story.
Red is a very specific Ferrari color and it comes in many different shades. Back in the day, television broadcasting was only in black and white, and the team didn’t feel like the gray showed how great the Rosso Corsa was. So, the brand tried to develop a shade that looked like the right kind of grey on a black-and-white television that would reflect reality. The two look slightly similar, with the Scuderia a bit brighter than the Corsa, with some orange undertones.
The SF90 Spider is equipped with racing seats with the Daytona pattern on them, and a lot of carbon fiber throughout the cabin. We don’t have any details about the upcoming “makeover” and what that entails, but when it comes to Shalizi, the sky is the limit.
His SF90 Stradale looks like a true beast, lowered to the ground and painted metallic black. Obviously, RDB LA was also in charge of his dark SF90 Stradale, as well as the rest of his cars.
The SF90 Spider shares the powertrain with its coupe counterpart. That is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine rated at 769 horsepower, working alongside three electric motors for a total output of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps). The hybrid hypercar also has an electric range of 16 miles (26 km) thanks to its 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery.
They're just as fast as you'd imagine, with the SF90 Spider and Stradale hitting 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.5 seconds, on their way to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
And we look forward to seeing what Moe Shalizi has in store for this gorgeous Ferrari SF90 Spider.
