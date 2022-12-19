Moe Shalizi Giving Up a Second Car This Month, an All-Original 1970 Plymouth Superbird

This year, Moe Shalizi has had a great year when it comes to purchasing cars. But he also showed that, despite adding more and more cars, he’s not afraid to sell others. And now he’s giving up a second car this month, an all-original 1970 Plymouth Superbird.
This past year, Moe Shalizi, the CEO of The Shalizi Group and DJ Marshmello's manager had been constantly updating his car collection. He purchased, sold, and upgraded a lot of rides and he doesn't look like he plans on stopping any time soon.
But while he does like buying new cars, he doesn't hoard them. And now he's saying "goodbye" to another vehicle – a yellow 1970 Plymouth Superbird with a black top.
Over the summer, as he splashed on a 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, he also announced that he'll be giving up the Superbird instead. He wrote at the time on his Instagram Stories, "For sale. My all original 1970 Superbird signed by Richard Petty himself. 440 4 speed car, only 229 of these made."
Shalizi explained why he was selling it and it's all because he needed "to clear the garage and have no room for the classics anymore, lol."
Almost five months later, Shalizi finally managed to sell it. He announced he is parting ways with the 1970 Plymouth Superbird on social media on Sunday, December 18, sharing a short video of the classic car getting inside a truck. He wrote beneath the short clip, "Bye bye Superbird." Shalizi didn’t give any information about the price or who the new owner is.
Just a few days ago, Shalizi revealed that he is also selling his "timeless" 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RWB that he purchased over the summer for $216,000. Besides these two, he also put up a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a McLaren 765LT up for sale over the last 12 months. And we can’t wait to see what will be the next purchase.
