Ferrari V12 Prototype Loves Powersliding, Gets Spied Doing It on the Fiorano Track

Ferrari is still working on its 812 successor, and its prototype is still being tested with a Ferrari Roma body. The engine is a V12, and the Italian steed was filmed while going all-out on the Fiorano test track. As you will observe in the video, it is natural at doing powerslides.
The Italian car is not at its first rodeo when track driving is concerned, and since this is a Ferrari, it will continue being tested until the Maranello outfit is satisfied with the progress made on it. While it may seem that the development engineers are having a blast on the track in the 812 replacement car, they may just be doing validation testing on some of the vehicle's features.
In case you are unaware, Ferrari has been installing a switch on the steering wheels of its recently-made vehicles for almost two decades, and the dial in question is called Manettino. It first made its debut on the Enzo, and then on the F430.
With a flick of the little lever, as the word would be translated from Italian, the driver may change the traction control, suspension, electronic differential, and various settings of the engine and gearbox response.
Most models come with a snow or winter mode, a rain mode, a sport mode, a Race mode (not on all models), and an ESC off-setting. Some models come with a Comfort mode, as well, but it does depend on the vehicle in question.
It is advisable to start your way from the bottom, just to get the feel of the car, and then move up as you gain more experience with how it reacts. Refrain from going past Sport mode on the street, as things may get out of hand faster than you would expect.
The trick with calibrating a sports car like this one is to find the right balance in response to the throttle while exiting a corner to allow the driver to feel the limit of grip for the rear axle without cutting too much power outright - this is a V12, mind you, as well as with minimal (perceived) intervention.
It is an extremely fine balance, and doing it exactly right in the Sport mode, as well as in less sporty modes, is critical in preventing the drivers from crashing. The idea is to allow a bit of slip, because it curbs the temptation of going all-systems off if they want to show off.
Sadly, the latter often happens, and it is up to the manufacturer to devise a driving mode to make the driver feel engaged, but also in control, while allowing a bit of wheel spin.
In a way, this is why some hot hatches have a drift mode, and why manufacturers like BMW M have bothered in offering an RWD mode for their all-wheel-drive sedans.
Allowing the driver to have a bit of fun while having all the systems on will keep most cars on the road, and without damage, ready for yet another day.
Most drivers will be happy about their power-sliding ability with this setup, while drifting enthusiasts should first hone their skill on a comparable machine before attempting something like this in a Ferrari. It will take a bit of maturity on their side to refrain from getting too much confidence in the systems, which could lead to a crash if they turn off all the relevant systems and attempt a powerslide with excessive confidence.
An even closer look at the video has revealed that the driver is wearing a full-face red helmet, which looks close to what its Formula 1 drivers use during the race. One should not rule out the possibility of Leclerc or Sainz Jr. being asked to have a spin in the new prototype and provide input. Until an official video confirming this theory comes out, it remains a theory, though. It is not uncommon at all, and manufacturers involved in Formula 1 often have drivers show up on test tracks with their prototypes in the off-season.
