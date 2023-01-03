Ferrari V12 Prototype Loves Powersliding, Gets Spied Doing It on the Fiorano Track

More on this:

1 Mansory Sprinkles Some Ugly Dust on the Ferrari 812 GTS, Stallone Tempesta Nera Is Born

2 2024 Ferrari F167 Spied, It Still Uses a Roma Body Stretched to Fit a V12

3 Stretched Ferrari Roma With V12 Engine Previews 812 Successor

4 Tuned Ferrari 812 GTS Has Kudu Antelope and Buffalo Leather, Lions Have Joined the Chat

5 Ferrari Roma Test Mule Spied With Burbling Sound, Is It the V12-Powered 812 Successor?