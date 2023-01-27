No Clear Number One Driver at Ferrari, Team Orders Still Possible Says Boss Vasseur

The 2022 Formula 1 season saw massive changes happening in many teams and it seems Ferrari did not want to miss the fun. With Mattia Binotto stepping down as team principal, the Scuderia chose to bring in former Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur.
This move was shrouded in speculation and rumors, which turned out to be true in the end. However, that brought the question of how this would end up affecting Ferrari from 2023 onward, as such a change could end up doing more harm than good.
It is now that we get a hint from the man himself regarding what kind of approach he will take when it comes to managing the team. Vasseur made it clear that the main goal is to win the championship with and for Ferrari.
Naturally, at this level of motorsport, doing so is easier said than done. A lot of obstacles and challenges have to be overcome for that to happen. In addition, many difficult decisions must be properly navigated along the way.
One of those tough calls is choosing to prioritize one of the two drivers and when that is the appropriate course of action. For a few teams, that is a clear-cut decision, made well in advance of the season’s start.
However, Ferrari has a lineup consisting of two very capable drivers, both with a fair shot at the championship, which complicates things. Vasseur cannot outright put all the resources behind one driver, as is the case at Red Bull.
Even so, it is Charles Leclerc that is seen as the future of Ferrari. It is the young Monegasque talent that was expected to challenge for the title last year, and it’s also him who has worked with Vasseur in his rookie seasons of Formula 1.
That does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that he will get preferential treatment. Still, it does hint that he’s in with a slightly higher chance than Carlos Sainz to have a better 2023 season, as he’s more accustomed to Vasseur’s leadership style.
There is also a slight disparity as far as results are concerned. While Sainz is a good driver, Leclerc outscored him in the 2022 Formula 1 season. Also worth noting is that despite the consistency shown by Carlos, especially in his stint with McLaren, Leclerc has shown more sparks of brilliance and is more driven to win.
What he can do, and has now told us, is that he will take action if a clear point gap starts forming between the two drivers. And that is understandable, considering the amount of pressure on Ferrari to get back to its winning ways.
According to the new Ferrari team leader, "It doesn't matter if it's for one or the other, but if at one stage of the season, I have to do something, I will do it. We have to be focused on the sporting side, to get results.”
Considering the upward trend Ferrari has shown in the previous two seasons, we're eager to see them possibly fight for a championship. With a more decisive attitude from the team's leadership, things can only improve.
