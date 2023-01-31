Ferrari F12berlinetta on Custom Wheels Looks Like Pure Automotive Candy

While the younger audience may be more used to the 812 acting as the grand-touring top dog in Ferrari’s stable, the rest of us still think the F12 is equally cool. Sure, it may feel a bit outdated compared to its successor, but it is still a dream machine, capable of making the person riding shotgun sick on a twisty road and at the racetrack.
Introduced at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the Ferrari F12berlinetta was designed by the Prancing Horse’s Styling Center, under the close watch of Flavio Manzoni, in collaboration with Pininfarina. Serving as the replacement of the 599, it has a front mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, hence the long hood, and short back end.
Back in the day, namely a little over a decade ago, Ferrari claimed that the F12berlinetta was capable of sprinting from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.1 seconds, and all the way up to over 211 mph (340 kph). Powering it is a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12. The sonorous lump develops 730 hp (740 ps/545 kW) at 8,250 rpm, and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm, and can be revved up to 8,700 rpm. The F12tdf, which was the more track-focused version, capped at 799 units, came out in 2015, and boasted even more power.
Now that we’ve reminded ourselves a bit about the F12berlinetta, it is time to check out a beautiful white copy. Pictures of it were shared on Instagram recently by Wheels Boutique, and you can tell why, don’t you? That’s right, it features one special alloy set, the HRE 522M. Shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, 255/30 at the front and 255/30 at the front and 335/25 at the rear, they measure 9.5x21 and 12x22 inches respectively.
A quick look on HRE’s official website reveals that the 522M alloys are available in sizes between 17 and 23 inches, starting at $1,700 for each wheel in the smallest offering. They’re available in a generous amount of finishes, and they can be had with custom center caps, and black or chrome lug nuts. Also, besides the pictured Ferrari, these wheels were also fitted to other fast rides, including the Porsche 911, Carrera GT, and even a Bugatti Chiron, where they sport the same color.
On the F12berlinetta, the new alloys have Ferrari center caps, and they spin around the yellow brake calipers, which provide some contrast to the exterior that is all white. The Italian supercar sits a bit closer to the ground than the stock one, and it has privacy windows too. Overall, the owner went for a simple yet effective makeover, which doesn’t ruin the styling at all. If anything, it makes it look even more aggressive, and we can definitely get behind this build. Can you?
