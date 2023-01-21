5 Best Supercars of the 1970s

They’re inefficient, a little hard to drive in the urban jungle, and not exactly practical. On the upside, they intertwine good looks with performance – both in a straight line and in the corners – like no other type of automobile out there. The supercar is often used to flaunt one’s wealth and status to the detriment of character and personality, but on its own, this kind of automobile is the closest thing to four-wheeled art. Sure, an old-school Alfa Romeo convertible is bite-the-back-of-your-hand gorgeous. But parked next to a Miura P400 from that era, the Alfa simply doesn’t stand a chance of making jaws drop as hard as the Raging Bull.