New 2023 Max-Out Concept Is Nissan's First Open-Top Car Since the 370Z Roadster

Remember the Nissan Max-Out Concept from 2021? Well, back then it was shown in digital guise, only this one is as real as they come. Unveiled by the Japanese automaker at Nissan Futures, an event that showcases the brand’s future of sustainable mobility and innovative design at its Global Headquarters in the Land of the Rising Sun, it is a very interesting proposal, to say the least.
Nissan didn’t have much to say about it, but they do state that it was “created on the fundamental concept of being one with the car,” and that it was “designed to provide a liberating sense of openness while offering an enhanced, dynamic driving experience.” The show car is said to highlight the brand’s “innovation to develop a diverse range of advanced and striking vehicles, with a clear vision of how they can benefit both individuals and society.”
Visually, the Nissan Max-Out Concept has short front and rear overhangs, and a futuristic face, bedecked by LEDs, and featuring a closed-off grille. It has a simple design, with several soft lines running across its length, and a back end that mirrors the look of the front fascia. There is a very minimalist front windscreen too, and wheel covers that appear to double as displays, just like the panels at the front and rear of the study, which would make sense, considering that this car is all about the future of the brand.
Looking like something out of a sci-fi movie, the interior is even more futuristic, with its two seats that have a floating design. The geometric carpeting, with similar lines visible on the upper parts of the door cards that blend in with the rear deck, give it a very trippy vibe, up to the point where they can be considered optical illusions. There is a very big screen sitting on the simple dashboard panel that incorporates the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, and has to be used to access most functions of the vehicle, considering that we do not see any physical buttons, other than the ones on the yoke-style steering wheel. This, as well as the two pedals, tell us that it’s not a fully-autonomous concept.
Curious what lies beneath the skin? So are we, yet we do not know anything about it so far other than the fact that it features electric power. Mind you, while some of its traits will eventually be implemented into future Nissan models, one way or the other, the Max-Out Concept doesn’t preview a future production vehicle. That said, you shouldn’t hold your breath for anything similar-looking hitting the assembly line, because it won’t happen. Hopefully, the auto firm will step forward and drop more details about it soon.
