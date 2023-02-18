Tweaked NB Mazda MX-5 Miata Looks Surprisingly Juicy With a Digital RX-7 Face

Some people – like a friend of mine – do not hit the middle-aged crisis with blunt force and completely reinvent their lifestyle. At times, they just fulfill their young adulthood dreams and buy a Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Folks tend to imagine that life thresholds need to be as large as Niagara Falls. I honestly believe that most of us pass these steps without even knowing it. As such, you do not need a bonkers yacht or a trip to a distant continent to rediscover yourself – sometimes it suffices a little roadster and the wind (gently) passing through your hair.
Generations of car enthusiasts have discovered that on their own, particularly ever since Mazda started the production of its iconic MX-5 Miata nameplate in 1989. At the time, small and affordable roadsters were almost extinct (which is also today the case, all over again!), but people fell in love with the simplicity of the original ‘NA’ generation.
It followed the precepts of the time – like sporting those quirky pop-up headlights – and featured a very small engine (1.6-liter, the larger 1.8-liter was only added in late 1993) but made every ride as thrilling and exhilarating as possible with its nimble persona. Today, Mazda sells the ‘ND’ fourth generation, and the MX-5 Miata remains popular because it follows the same recipe – albeit thoroughly upgraded for modern times. Hence, no one should be surprised by its humongous cult following, right? And the latter is present both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, of course.
Speaking of CGI automotive parallel universes, here is also Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who loves to pick a main theme for most calendar months. This February is all about a pop-up headlight CGI conversion series, and so far, we have seen cool stuff like a Toyota Supra Mk4 that proved a lot tougher to design with pop-ups than anticipated, as well as an Infiniti G35 that was also clad in lots of carbon fiber (the entire front end and then some more), sported wide fender flares, and was ready to haul the kid’s BMX.
Now it is time for something I never thought of, but now that I have seen it feels incredibly spot-on. That would be a hypothetical NB Mazda MX-5 Miata modified to incorporate an FD3S RX-7 front end! Again, the pop-ups proved difficult to design on the second-gen Miata, so the pixel master took the radical decision of taking “the (entire) front end of the rotary monster and blending it with this little roadster.” Needless to say, the author was incredibly happy with the result, but now has another conundrum: should it be named NB-7 or Miata FD?
