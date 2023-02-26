Mazda RX\-7 FC\: Buying One Now While It's Still Affordable Would Be a Smart Move

Life is all about making choices. And some of them are more difficult than others. I looked at about five different cars before buying my 1991 Mazda RX-7 FC3S. Sometimes I feel like I should have bought a more modern and reliable hot hatchback instead. But on most days I'm happy I decided to make the move before it was too late.

