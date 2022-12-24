New Hot Wheels Fast & Furious Mix Is Coming Up, Looks Like A Great Paul Walker Tribute

We've lost count of how many different Fast and Furious castings Hot Wheels has created over the past 10 years. You'll find both mainline and premium models, and we all know which ones are the most popular. You might remember the fact that a few months ago, we had a look at Mix 5 of the Replica Entertainment series, which had five Fast & Furious cars inside.
While it was good to see the two Skylines, the Eclipse, and the S14, again. Some people complained that these were almost identical to older castings except for the wheels. As Fast X will hit the theaters next year, Mattel has come up with another Fast and Furious mix to meet the neverending demand coming from collectors everywhere. And let's face it, most of us are probably going to gobble these right up.
The first car included in this new set is the Mazda RX-7 FD. We just recently saw this casting in the Car Culture: Ronin Run series, where it featured a Navy Blue paint job and Real Riders, five-spoke modern wheels. The new variation has got the same wheels, albeit finished in a darker shade of gray. If the HKS livery feels familiar, your memory serves you right.
That's because Mattel used a similar design back in 2019, but that was just a standard, non-premium vehicle. You'll see both of them in the video below, and it's not that hard to tell them apart. Granted, this version of the Japanese sports car replica isn't going to be as popular as the one people associate with Dominic Toretto, but it's still an instant collectible nonetheless.
RX-7 casting, the next item on our list is slightly less common. Chances are that non-hardcore diecast enthusiasts aren't even aware this casting existed, but that should only amplify the hype surrounding it at the end of the day. If you stopped watching the Fast & Furious franchise after Tokyo Drift, you also might not recognize what movie this is from.
But that doesn't make it any less desirable. The '67 Off Road Camaro replica was designed by Mark Jones for its 2019 release, and you'll only find four variations of it. The new iteration is almost identical to the first one, but there are a few subtle differences to look out for. Someone is selling a lot of six of these cars on eBay for just $90, but it's not the most expensive one out there.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the kind of car that will pin you to your seat once the pedal hits the metal. It might not look like it, but these big SUVs are quite fast, and the 1/64th scale replica is just as exciting. It doesn't even matter that this car was featured in F9: The Fast Saga; people are going to collect it regardless.
This is the rarest casting included in the upcoming set, as Mattel has only released one previous variation so far. The biggest and perhaps only visible difference between the two seems to be the paint job, but you'll need to see them side-by-side to figure that out. The question is, when will we see it making an appearance in the Car Culture or Boulevard series?
Hot Wheels go together like macaroni and cheese, and on most occasions, people won't even blink if they get the chance to add one to their collection. While the 911 models are clearly on top of the popularity charts, the 718 Cayman GT4 is bound to attract a lot of attention as well. This is a brand new casting for Mattel and shouldn't be confused with the Cayman S that came out in 2007.
The latter doesn't even have a Premium variation, but it's not likely to get one anyway. The 718 Cayman GT4 sits on a set of Real Riders five-spoke Modern wheels, and those were painted black to match the rear spoiler.
In the video below, you'll notice the Matchbox version of the Cayman, which we talked about in a recent story you might have read already. Looking at Hot Wheels enthusiast groups on Social Media, chances are the 718 GT4 will be in high demand. And that means it might trade hands for more cash compared to the other cars in this set.
We've saved what's best for last. This may be the most controversial casting/livery combo ever released by Mattel. Some people have been outraged by it already, but there are mixed opinions out there. The Nissan Skyline GT-R BNR34 is one of the most popular Hot Wheels castings of all time. Paul Walker drove one in the second movie, so it feels strange but fitting to see the Supra livery on this variation.
And if the people running the company will notice that this kind of approach is successful, we're bound to receive more unexpected "hybrids" in the future as well. And we wouldn't mind seeing Toretto's RX-7 using the livery on Brian's Eclipse, for instance. Just think of the possibilities! Right now, you can order Fast & Furious Mix A for 2023 from certain vendors, and we've found one in Japan asking just under $74 for all five cars.
