Hot Wheels Ultra Hots Is One Cool Throwback to the '80s, There Are Eight Cars Inside

With Christmas coming up, I was recently trying to find a nice present for a gamer friend. I noticed there are quite a few retro gaming consoles on the market, and I knew he'd be ecstatic about playing games he had experienced growing up. But most of the reviews I read about those products seemed to point out that they aren't good at all, and that it's all just an emotional cash grab. Still, nostalgia pushed plenty of people into buying them.