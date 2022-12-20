New Hot Wheels Holidays Set of Five Tiny Cars Looks Like Every Kid's Christmas Dream

It's the season to be jolly, and that means people will be looking for Christmas presents for their loved ones. So, companies that go with the times and come up with holiday-specific products will have an advantage over the ones that don't. And we all know how efficient Mattel is at this kind of game. With 10 more days to go before 2022 comes to an end, an RLC exclusive goes live today and now we get a look at the special holidays set.
Hot Wheels introduced the idea of "Holiday Hot Rods" back in 2006, and every year the company brings out at least one set of tiny cars to celebrate the holidays. In 2020 it became known as the "Winter Series", and there are a few distinct features that you'll notice about these collectible items.
Aside from the art used on the blister cards, we like the fact that these cars look like they've driven through the snow, as the tires are all white. This is a similar idea to what we've seen with the Mud Studs series, but this time the outcome is more visually appealing.
The first vehicle in this set is the Chrysler Pacifica, which looks like it has just raced in the Andros Trophy Ice Racing Championship. The matte red paint job is decorated with snow splatter and Ice Rally decals. This is the fifth variation of the casting that was designed by Ryu Asada.
And it dates back to 2019. In a rather odd twist of events, it seems like the BAJA5 wheels have always been the go-to choice for this car. At least the snowy look brings something new to the table, and you might even forget that this is just a non-premium design.
Now, there are two fantasy cars included in this set: the Geoterra and the Carbonator. While the latter is a glass soda bottle on wheels meant to celebrate New Year's Eve, the first one at least feels like a futuristic off-road vehicle. Kids are bound to like them either way, but most adult collectors will probably ignore them on their way to the next casting.
And that happens to be the Land Rover Series III Pickup, yet another vehicle that has only used BAJA5 wheels since its release back in 2019. This Euro truck could easily become the most popular collectible in the set, and for once the gray paint job doesn't feel dull at all. You'll also notice that it has a spare tire in the flatbed. The question is: how long will it take before Mattel comes up with a Premium version of this casting?
The last item in the holiday set is the Toyota Off-Road Truck. And you might remember reading about it in one of our recent stories, as it has reached Super Treasure Hunt status twice in the past 20 or so years.
The Beadlock Off-road wheels have become the standard for this casting since 2015, except for the STH variations. For some collectors, this truck will outrank the Land Rover based on its Hot Wheels history alone. But that doesn't mean everyone is going to feel the same way. Either way, you can get all five cars for $10 or less, depending on where you'll buy them from.
