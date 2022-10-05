Recalled Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Will Receive BPCM Software Update

On February 11th, the Pacifica Hybrid was recalled over a fiery concern. Stellantis became aware of this problem in August 2021, when the Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization within FCA US LLC opened an investigation into these vehicle fires.
As of February 2022, the Auburn Hills-based automaker was aware of ten additional fires. Five customer reports and 12 field reports relating to this issue were noted, with dates of receipt ranging from April 2019 to December 2021. But on the upside, no accidents or injuries were reported.
FCA decided to recall said minivans on February 6th even though it failed to identify the root cause of these fires. Come September 2022, the company announced that it was working on a software update for the battery pack control module. The remedy software is finally ready to be deployed, with owners expected to be informed by first-class mail on October 11th.
A press release published by the federal watchdog further highlights that “dealers will also inspect and, if necessary, replace the battery pack assembly.” As ever, owners are advised to park the Pacifica Hybrid outdoors, away from other vehicles or structures, even when turned off. FCA UC LLC does not recommend charging the suspect vehicles either.
Build dates for the affected vehicles range from August 12th, 2016 through August 7th, 2018 for the 2017 and 2018 model years. Owners are further advised to check if their hybrid minivans are called back by running the vehicle identification number on the federal watchdog’s VIN search tool.
As a brief refresher, the Pacifica will soon be discontinued as the Windsor plant gears up for retooling. Next-generation products will be based on a BEV-centric platform, the STLA Large, which supports battery packs as large as 118 kWh and driving ranges of up to 800 kilometers (500 miles).
