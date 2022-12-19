Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '21 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Is Coming Up, Will You Get One?

Just last week, Mattel introduced the RLC-exclusive Kawa-Bug-A Beetle. As we expected, the tiny VW sold out in less than 10 minutes! That's just how things go with the more popular Red Line Club models. But some will take days before that happens. We are just days away from the New Year, and there's one more special Hot Wheels vehicle coming up. And this one is bound to attract a lot of attention.
We all know how much attention the sixth-generation Bronco stirred up upon its release. Despite the dealer markups and the long waiting times, people were still standing in line to get one. But if you can't afford to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a new car, you can always go down the 1/64th scale road and buy the Hot Wheels replica instead.The company introduced the '21 Ford Bronco in its mainlines series in 2021 and there are five versions of it out there now.
The Ford Bronco R replica offered a more Premium option for adult collectors that wanted Real Riders wheels and more details on their model cars. And now, there's a special iteration of the stock Bronco coming up on Mattel Creations. The '21 Ford Bronco Wildtrak goes live on December 20 at 9 AM PT and will cost $25.
As you can expect from an RLC-exclusive model, the limit is set at one item per customer or five per household. The good part about it all is that it should ship out on January 31 2023 or even sooner than that.
The Spectraflame Aqua paint job is slightly nicer than the Velocity Blue option you can get with the Wildtrak. But let's face it, most people would love to have an Eruption Green or Code Orange Raptor instead.
You would expect an RLC item to feature opening doors, but this time Mattel has taken things one step further and you can also remove them from the car altogether. To make things even better, the roof can be taken off as well so that's a neat feature to show off when your friends are visiting.
The car is rolling on Real Riders 10-spoke Beadlock wheels with off-road tires, and it's so nice to see that the spare is an RR model too! Most collectors will be excited to see that there are no silly graphics on the side to ruin the clean look of the Bronco and there's one more aspect worth mentioning here.
Instead of using the classic Blister Card or the Acrylic Case, Mattel has now opted for a form-fitting tray that's sealed in a slipcase. That seems like a clever way to keep track of the removable parts and to also display your new collectible at the same time. The question is, will this item set a new record for the fastest-selling RLC this year?
The Ford Bronco R replica offered a more Premium option for adult collectors that wanted Real Riders wheels and more details on their model cars. And now, there's a special iteration of the stock Bronco coming up on Mattel Creations. The '21 Ford Bronco Wildtrak goes live on December 20 at 9 AM PT and will cost $25.
As you can expect from an RLC-exclusive model, the limit is set at one item per customer or five per household. The good part about it all is that it should ship out on January 31 2023 or even sooner than that.
The Spectraflame Aqua paint job is slightly nicer than the Velocity Blue option you can get with the Wildtrak. But let's face it, most people would love to have an Eruption Green or Code Orange Raptor instead.
You would expect an RLC item to feature opening doors, but this time Mattel has taken things one step further and you can also remove them from the car altogether. To make things even better, the roof can be taken off as well so that's a neat feature to show off when your friends are visiting.
The car is rolling on Real Riders 10-spoke Beadlock wheels with off-road tires, and it's so nice to see that the spare is an RR model too! Most collectors will be excited to see that there are no silly graphics on the side to ruin the clean look of the Bronco and there's one more aspect worth mentioning here.
Instead of using the classic Blister Card or the Acrylic Case, Mattel has now opted for a form-fitting tray that's sealed in a slipcase. That seems like a clever way to keep track of the removable parts and to also display your new collectible at the same time. The question is, will this item set a new record for the fastest-selling RLC this year?