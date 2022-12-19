Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '21 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Is Coming Up, Will You Get One?

Just last week, Mattel introduced the RLC-exclusive Kawa-Bug-A Beetle. As we expected, the tiny VW sold out in less than 10 minutes! That's just how things go with the more popular Red Line Club models. But some will take days before that happens. We are just days away from the New Year, and there's one more special Hot Wheels vehicle coming up. And this one is bound to attract a lot of attention.

8 photos