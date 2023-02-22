Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '66 Super Nova Is Out Now, Looks Like a 10-Second Car

I've decided to put a hold on buying Hot Wheels collectibles for a while. I'm sure I won't be able to stop buying the mainline cars I like, but at least those are quite affordable. Still, Red Line Club models and rarer premium ones can be quite expensive. You should see the prices on some of the First Edition Fast & Furious cars like Dom's RX-7 or Brian's Supra.

17 photos Photo: Hot Wheels/Mattel