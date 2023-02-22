Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '66 Super Nova Is Out Now, Looks Like a 10-Second Car

I've decided to put a hold on buying Hot Wheels collectibles for a while. I'm sure I won't be able to stop buying the mainline cars I like, but at least those are quite affordable. Still, Red Line Club models and rarer premium ones can be quite expensive. You should see the prices on some of the First Edition Fast & Furious cars like Dom's RX-7 or Brian's Supra.
If you don't have a project car or bike in your garage that is just begging for attention, it might be easier for you to divert your attention toward collecting diecast cars. Once it gets ahold of you, there's no turning back. And even if you can stick to one brand, it might still be tricky at times. If you look at Mattel, there are already two manufacturers to consider: Hot Wheels and Matchbox. While the latter seems to have a slower rate of product development, the situation is completely different with Hot Wheels.
There's a new Red Line Club exclusive model to look out for. The '66 Super Nova was just unveiled, and you might be surprised that it doesn't read "Sold Out" yet. That's because this car is available on pre-order. The good part about it is that anyone can get their order in. The bad part is that this isn't going to be as rare as some of the older iterations. That's right, this isn't the first time Mattel is using this casting for RLC duty.
Larry Wood designed it for its 2012 debut when just 4,000 units were available in total. The car was finished in Spectraflame Smoke, and the cheapest one you can find will set you back just under $400. If you want a carded car that looks flawless and has a low production number, it might be almost five times as expensive! Mattel launched a more common variation with 10.200 units in 2014, and prices for it are as high as $300+.
In 2017, people voted for the '66 Chevy Super Nova in the RLC sELECTIONs, and 11,500 units of the Spectraflame Purple variation were delivered at that time. The cheapest one you'll find will cost just under $70, which still feels like a good trade. After an appearance in the 2018 Annual Hot Wheels Collectors Nationals, Mattel used the casting for the Car Culture: Dragstrip Demons series. Up until 2021, there are 11 variations of the '66 Chevy Super Nova to look for, and you've probably figured out by now that getting all of them won't be cheap.
In a way, the new iteration reminds us of the 2014 model, as they both have similar colors. The older one was painted Spectraflame Light Blue with a white roof, while the 2023 model features a Spectraflame Race Team blue finish. The livery is quite subtle, as it uses yellow, orange, and red stripes to emphasize the Pro Street-type character of this vehicle. The chrome-plated engine is perhaps the first indicator that this car was built for quarter-mile (402 meters) racing.
And the Real Riders Drag Strip Demon drag wheels complete the look with sticky Goodyear tires in the back. It is slightly disappointing to see that there are no moving parts here, as that's always a nice thing to have with RLC cars. Once again, this vehicle is protected by a blister card, and there's a limit on how many you can buy. Despite not being numbered, Red Line Club members can only purchase a maximum of two of these collectibles or 10 per household.
Given that we are talking about a pre-order, you'll have to wait until May or even June to take delivery of this car, depending on where you live. As expected, people are already trying to take advantage of the market by listing the model for as much as $140 despite it still being available with Mattel for $25. We're not 100% sure how long it will take before the stock runs out, so if you're a big fan of the casting we'd suggest you act now.
There's a new Red Line Club exclusive model to look out for. The '66 Super Nova was just unveiled, and you might be surprised that it doesn't read "Sold Out" yet. That's because this car is available on pre-order. The good part about it is that anyone can get their order in. The bad part is that this isn't going to be as rare as some of the older iterations. That's right, this isn't the first time Mattel is using this casting for RLC duty.
Larry Wood designed it for its 2012 debut when just 4,000 units were available in total. The car was finished in Spectraflame Smoke, and the cheapest one you can find will set you back just under $400. If you want a carded car that looks flawless and has a low production number, it might be almost five times as expensive! Mattel launched a more common variation with 10.200 units in 2014, and prices for it are as high as $300+.
In 2017, people voted for the '66 Chevy Super Nova in the RLC sELECTIONs, and 11,500 units of the Spectraflame Purple variation were delivered at that time. The cheapest one you'll find will cost just under $70, which still feels like a good trade. After an appearance in the 2018 Annual Hot Wheels Collectors Nationals, Mattel used the casting for the Car Culture: Dragstrip Demons series. Up until 2021, there are 11 variations of the '66 Chevy Super Nova to look for, and you've probably figured out by now that getting all of them won't be cheap.
In a way, the new iteration reminds us of the 2014 model, as they both have similar colors. The older one was painted Spectraflame Light Blue with a white roof, while the 2023 model features a Spectraflame Race Team blue finish. The livery is quite subtle, as it uses yellow, orange, and red stripes to emphasize the Pro Street-type character of this vehicle. The chrome-plated engine is perhaps the first indicator that this car was built for quarter-mile (402 meters) racing.
And the Real Riders Drag Strip Demon drag wheels complete the look with sticky Goodyear tires in the back. It is slightly disappointing to see that there are no moving parts here, as that's always a nice thing to have with RLC cars. Once again, this vehicle is protected by a blister card, and there's a limit on how many you can buy. Despite not being numbered, Red Line Club members can only purchase a maximum of two of these collectibles or 10 per household.
Given that we are talking about a pre-order, you'll have to wait until May or even June to take delivery of this car, depending on where you live. As expected, people are already trying to take advantage of the market by listing the model for as much as $140 despite it still being available with Mattel for $25. We're not 100% sure how long it will take before the stock runs out, so if you're a big fan of the casting we'd suggest you act now.