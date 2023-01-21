Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '70s Dodge Van Is Coming Up, Will Help You Find Your Groove

Just three weeks into 2023, Hot Wheels collectors are getting ready for a new special release from Mattel. Just a few days ago everyone tried to get a set of Super Treasure Hunt items, but only less than 1,500 people succeeded. Cases upon cases of mainline items are hitting the stores every month, and one also has to think of all the Premium cars being released at the same time. So choose your castings wisely, as buying all these diecast cars will be quite expensive.

11 photos