Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '70s Dodge Van Is Coming Up, Will Help You Find Your Groove

Just three weeks into 2023, Hot Wheels collectors are getting ready for a new special release from Mattel. Just a few days ago everyone tried to get a set of Super Treasure Hunt items, but only less than 1,500 people succeeded. Cases upon cases of mainline items are hitting the stores every month, and one also has to think of all the Premium cars being released at the same time. So choose your castings wisely, as buying all these diecast cars will be quite expensive.
The first Hot Wheels Red Line Club-exclusive item of the year is coming up in a matter of days. If you're a big fan of 1/64th scale vans, you'd better check this one out on January 24th at 9 am PT. Mattel calls it the '70s Dodge Tradesman Van and there's no doubt in our minds that people will be rushing in to get at least one. Since the company's early days, we've seen dozens and dozens of different van castings. And as you can imagine, there are thousands if not tens of thousands of variations to collect if this type of body style appeals to you the most.
It was just last year that everyone was tremendously excited by the Super Treasure Hunt Dodge Van that was painted Spectraflame Lilac. But that was still just a mainline casting with a special paint job and Real Riders wheels. The real fun begins once you're in the RLC zone, where every little detail counts.
And the new '70s Dodge Tradesman Van does not disappoint. It features four opening doors revealing a spectacular pink and purple interior. This feels like the kind of vehicle that an upcoming celebrity would have rolled around in back in the day. And you can almost imagine the disco lights and Bee Gees playing in the background.
Mattel opted to paint this casting in Spectraflame Dark Purple, which of course matches the interior design. The Mag-style Real Riders wheels are an excellent choice for this van, and the fact that they have BFGoodrich tampos on them only adds to the excitement. The license plates read "California Rockn" and some of you will probably appreciate the fact that this collectible won't come attached to a blister card. Mattel has opted for an acrylic case, which makes for a much better display option. This way, you can admire your prized possession from every angle without having to worry about affecting its market value.
As you would expect the purchase limit is set at a maximum of two items per club membership, or 10 per household if your family is also signed up to Mattel Creations. At this point, it's not yet clear how many of these collectibles will be made available. Last year we saw these numbers oscillating between 25,000 to 35,000 items per casting. But the increasing demand for premium RLC vehicles might have a strong word to say about it all.
Details about delivery haven't been made clear yet, but one can only hope that this isn't yet another pre-order type of listing. As for pricing, that has also changed from last year. So we'd better get used to paying $35 for these Red Line Club exclusive machines. Either way, it's still considerably cheaper than getting them via eBay at a later time, when they'll be listed for up to 10 times their initial value.
