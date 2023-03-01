Alfa Romeo ‘6C’ Virtual Concept Looks Ready for the Final ICE Versus EV Battles

During the final days of the year of our automotive lord 2022, Alfa Romeo wished everyone happy thoughts and also teased the first proper sports car that would arrive in more than a decade and a half.
Just in case you are not completely familiar with Alfa Romeo’s latest shenanigans, the premium automaker from Italy has been quite subtle as of late – early last year it had just two model series. Those were the Giulia sedan and Stelvio compact luxury crossover, which were finally joined by an all-new nameplate, the Tonale CUV, including in plug-in hybrid form.
But before those three, the sporty ethos that has always been a staple of the brand had been abandoned ever since they ceased production of the flagship Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione from 2007 to 2010, which was in turn the modern reinterpretation of the original Alfa Romeo 8C from the 1930s. Its latest sports car endeavor, the more affordable 4C, also did not end well, although at the very least it did get a longer stint on planet Earth, between 2013 and 2020, in Coupe and Spider form.
Now, though, things are precipitating at the Stellantis subsidiary, and the corner-office head honchos make big promises – like the first-ever series-production vehicle coming in 2024 and the next Giulia going for Plaid affairs with a 1,000-ps (986 hp) Quadrifoglio in bonkers EV form. Until then, though, we might be getting one final ICE hurrah in the form of the teased and long-awaited sports or supercar, dubbed by the rumor mill as the ‘6C’ because whispers talk about the stable of ponies being tucked in between the four-cylinder 4C and the 4.7-liter V8-equipped 8C Competizione.
Alas, that does not mean there are no chances for the new model to supersede both of its ancestors in terms of raw power, and the current Type 952 Giulia compact executive sedan is the biggest suspect for a bit of powertrain swapping. Of course, the prime contender for such a switcheroo would be none other than the mighty Quadrifoglio GTAm version first seen in 2020 with 533 hp on tap. Perhaps Alfa’s engineers might even milk the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 for some additional ponies – 555 of them would be a nice, ‘round’ figure, don’t you think?
Anyway, since certain folks are more impatient than others and cannot wait for the official OEM announcement (which is allegedly coming sometime during the first half of the year), there is always the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to get your hopes up. And, cool enough, here is the virtual automotive artist tucked behind the j.b.cars social media label having another of his quick CGI projects – and envisioning precisely the “Alfa Romeo 6C Concept” from our dreams. So, do you like the Maserati GranTurismo DNA, or not?
