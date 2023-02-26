The Alfa Romeo Giulia Is Going Electric, Quadrifoglio Confirmed With 1,000 PS

Alfa Romeo’s first series-production electric vehicle is due to debut in 2024, with chief executive officer Jean-Philippe Imparato confirming a hybrid powertrain as well. Come 2027, the ailing brand will debut EVs only.
Imparato promised in the ballpark of 1,000 metric horsepower (make that 986 mechanical horsepower) for the long-overdue replacement of the Giulia compact executive sedan, the model that premiered the Giorgio rear-wheel-drive platform shared with the Stelvio SUV.
The Giorgio went live in 2015, and Stellantis will replace said platform with the STLA Large following Fiat Chrysler’s merger with Groupe PSA. Developed for D- and E-segment applications, the Giorgio further underpins the Maserati Grecale, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Jeep Grand Cherokee L family-sized utility vehicle.
Stellantis couldn’t make a case for the Giorgio vehicle architecture in the mid-term future because it can’t accommodate hybridized or electric powertrains. With Euro 7 going live in 2025 and CAFE standards getting more draconic with each passing year, this extremely well sorted platform will soon go the way of the dodo.
Extremely well sorted platform is not hyperbole. Having driven a few variants of the Giulia and Stelvio, as well as having tracked a manual Giulia Quadrifoglio, yours truly stands by his words. The Giulia and Stelvio may handle superbly, but nevertheless, they fall short pretty much everywhere else versus the German competition.
They’re not as comfortable, not as techy, not as desirable, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles couldn’t even make a case for a touchscreen infotainment system. Even under Stellantis, the facelifted Giulia and Stelvio don’t have touchscreen infotainment. Given that W214 E-Class can run TikTok and Angry Birds, there is no excuse whatsoever for not offering a damn touchscreen.
On the upside, Alfa Romeo has big plans for the next generation of the Giulia, which is likely to be followed by an electric successor to the Stelvio in 2026. British publication Autocar understands from Imparato that 435 miles (700 kilometers) of all-electric range are possible, with the entry-level specification to boast 345 ponies.
Similar to the current generation, the all-electric Giulia is expected with rear-wheel drive for the base specification. The performance-oriented Veloce is reportedly getting 790 horsepower, which is more than what the Porsche Carrera GT and Ferrari Enzo make. The Quadrifoglio will serve as the cream of the crop with the aforementioned 986 horsepower, purportedly split between three electric motors (think Maserati Folgore).
The GranTurismo Folgore from the House of the Trident should have packed 1,200-odd horsepower, but alas, the Modenese automaker couldn’t deliver on its promise. 818 horsepower in boost mode is the most the GranTurismo Folgore currently makes, a limitation brought by the lithium-ion pack’s discharge capability.
The pouch cells of the GranTurismo Folgore and upcoming GranCabrio Folgore are produced by LG Chem, and the South Korean company is expected to supply Alfa Romeo as well for their electric vehicles.
