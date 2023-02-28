R36 GT-R Nismo Looks Childish in CGI but So Does a Futuristic Mustang or Stratos

After they presented the updated 2024 Nissan GT-R with fresh aero, the return of the T-spec and iconic paints, the Japanese automaker’s head honchos moved on to greener pastures.
Sort of speak, since the company has also refreshed the Nissan Ambition 2030 strategy to reflect the ambition to double down on electrification by accelerating the production and sales of no less than 27 electrified models by the end of the decade. Alas, not everyone cares about their global progress towards zero emissions as the 2024 Nissan GT-R still rings true in their minds. Besides, has anyone noticed that the Japanese automaker’s batch of official photos for the refreshed R35 high-performance grand tourer feels a lot less real and more like CGI?
That was probably just the impulse needed by the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to come up with their visions on the matter. Sure, most of them decided to fiddle with the current, long-running (production started in December 2007) iteration, reworking the 2024 R35 GT-R into Convertible or Shooting Brake versions. Others, on the other hand, went above and beyond the CGI call of duty to dream of the impending times when Nissan finally switches generations and unleashes the R36 Nissan GT-R, with and without the Nismo version.
Such is also the case with Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, who has recently decided to get our orange hopes high towards the upcoming introduction of the R36 Nissan GT-R in Nismo form after he previously had the ‘regular,’ unofficial R36 meet-up with the iconic R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R for a CGI play date. Anyway, now the focus is solely on the orange-and-black, hypothetical all-new generation, which frankly looks a bit too childish even when pursuing the suspension of disbelief needed to make these 3D renderings work as intended.
But, no worries, he is not the only one with kid fantasies made into virtual reality. Just look at the second post embedded below from automotive artist Oscar Vargas (aka wb.artist20), who recently decided to morph one of his childhood sketches (of a futuristic 2001 Ford Mustang!) into 3D! “Apparently, I’ve had an impractical way of thinking since I could remember,” commented the author – and we are on the same CGI page. Alas, the wheels still look contemporary enough to be used on just about anything else.
Or, even better, check out the work done by the famous Al Yasid, who is ready to “take off to the stratosphere” in a Lancia Stratos restomod. If you see it from the front, it only looks like an ultra-slammed and extra-widebody digital project, but everything gets even wilder turning around back. Over there, the pixel master thought it suitable that the engine should be exposed and the design resembles a cross between a contemporary military jet and a Star Wars Tie fighter!
That was probably just the impulse needed by the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to come up with their visions on the matter. Sure, most of them decided to fiddle with the current, long-running (production started in December 2007) iteration, reworking the 2024 R35 GT-R into Convertible or Shooting Brake versions. Others, on the other hand, went above and beyond the CGI call of duty to dream of the impending times when Nissan finally switches generations and unleashes the R36 Nissan GT-R, with and without the Nismo version.
Such is also the case with Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, who has recently decided to get our orange hopes high towards the upcoming introduction of the R36 Nissan GT-R in Nismo form after he previously had the ‘regular,’ unofficial R36 meet-up with the iconic R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R for a CGI play date. Anyway, now the focus is solely on the orange-and-black, hypothetical all-new generation, which frankly looks a bit too childish even when pursuing the suspension of disbelief needed to make these 3D renderings work as intended.
But, no worries, he is not the only one with kid fantasies made into virtual reality. Just look at the second post embedded below from automotive artist Oscar Vargas (aka wb.artist20), who recently decided to morph one of his childhood sketches (of a futuristic 2001 Ford Mustang!) into 3D! “Apparently, I’ve had an impractical way of thinking since I could remember,” commented the author – and we are on the same CGI page. Alas, the wheels still look contemporary enough to be used on just about anything else.
Or, even better, check out the work done by the famous Al Yasid, who is ready to “take off to the stratosphere” in a Lancia Stratos restomod. If you see it from the front, it only looks like an ultra-slammed and extra-widebody digital project, but everything gets even wilder turning around back. Over there, the pixel master thought it suitable that the engine should be exposed and the design resembles a cross between a contemporary military jet and a Star Wars Tie fighter!