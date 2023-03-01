2025 Buell Super Cruiser Breaks Cover in the Flesh at Daytona Bike Week

For bike enthusiasts all over America (and possibly the world) this is perhaps the most important week of the year. On March 3 the impressive Daytona Bike Week spectacle kicks off in the Sunshine State promising, despite its name, full ten days of two-wheeled excitement (March 3 – March 12).
Naturally, most of the big names of the industry will be there, but also the ones aspiring to become so. One particular company from this latter group, Buell Motorcycles, has been a constant presence at Daytona these past few years, and 2023 will be no exception.
Earlier in February, Buell showed off its latest bike, the so-called Super Cruiser. Based on the 1190 and modified with the help of Roland Sands Design, it was an exciting sight for those fortunate enough to get a first-hand look at it. Sadly for the rest of us, experiencing it in the flesh was almost impossible, as the thing was presented during a private event in Long Beach, California.
But now you should know that the Daytona Bike Week is the place where Buell will show the Super Cruiser in front of a live audience for the first time.
The Super Cruiser is described by Buell itself as not necessarily a brand new motorcycle, built from the ground up, but the good-old 1190 with several modifications, including when it comes to steering angle and rake. The wheels, tires, and brakes are modified as well, and there are some changes to the thing’s chassis too.
The pre-order books for the Super Cruiser are already open, and there’s a $50 deposit required if you plan to get in line as a potential Super Cruiser owner. Buell advertises this bike as being a 2025 model-year machine, so there’s probably a lot of waiting to be done before becoming the actual owner of one. Also, the final price of the two-wheeler is not known.
Aside for the Super Cruiser, the motorcycle maker will bring to the Daytona Bike Week the 1190 SuperTouring. It too is planned for production no sooner than 2025, but when it gets here it should be the “world's fastest adaptive motorcycle.” What that means is that if you need to, you can convert it from street to track bike in under an hour.
The rest of the Buell current lineup will also be present at the Daytona event, namely the Hammerhead and 1190 SX. They will not come as we know them, but with slight changes that have to do with new carbon bodywork, new tires, and fine-tuning of the throttle.
