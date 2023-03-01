Dacia Has Extreme ‘InNature’ Camping Sleepover Thoughts, Prepares a Lineup for That

The Romanian automaker’s latest outdoorsy ideas are destined to reach a road trip adventure near you, provided that you snatch the new model range, and/or accessories from the United Kingdom.
Remember the Dacia Manifesto concept showcased last autumn in time for the 2022 Paris Motor Show? To some, it looked like a poor man’s futuristic (yet cheaply built) desert racer with a sustainable EV twist, while for others, it felt like it opened a new world of cool ideas for outdoor adventures. In the end, it probably just wanted to reveal the budget brand’s bigger ambitions going forward, which have both to do with overlanding road trips as well as electrified mobility.
After all, alongside there was also the entire range of models brimming with the marque’s new identity, and going for eco designs plus special edition prowess. Now, a few months later, the French-owned Romanian brand continues to push forward with its new authentic yet sustainable ethos, with their first-ever full hybrid, and now also with more adventurous series-production thoughts. Interestingly, they are not necessarily focused on the Old Continent but rather on the right-hand-drive island dwelling across the English Channel.
So, after we recently found out the Jogger Hybrid has a very competitive price and an extensive list of standard kit in the United Kingdom, there is more good news for this market of major interest. “Dacia’s strong alignment with the outdoors is further highlighted” with the introduction of the new Extreme grade for the Sandero Stepway hatchback, Duster SUV, and Jogger cross-SW models, along with a fresh range of ‘InNature’ accessories.
The new Extreme trim is the top grade on Sandero Stepway and acts as a replacement for the Extreme SE versions of the Jogger and Duster. It features a unique Cedar Green body shade contrasted by Copper Brown details, a “striking topographical pattern” on the sides, as well as Brilliant Black details on the shark fin antenna and new 16-inch (Sandero Stepway plus Jogger) or 17-inch (Duster) alloy wheels. Moving inside, the topographical pattern and Copper Brown highlights return, while a fresh MicroCloud upholstery also makes its debut.
Additionally, the Sandero Stepway and Jogger now feature standard Extended Grip while the latter can also take advantage of the first accessory launched with the all-new ‘InNature’ range. It is called ‘Sleep Pack’ and, obviously, it is a foldable, removable double bed (with a 190 by 130 cm/74.8 by 51.18-inch mattress) that helps with on-the-go camping necessities. The mobile bedroom accessory will become available during the second quarter of the year while the Extreme order books just opened, with on-the-road prices of £16,745 (around $20,230 for Sandero Stepway), £19,445 (around $23,490 for Jogger), and £19,695 (approximately $23,792 for Duster).
