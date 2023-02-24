Dacia Reveals Jogger Hybrid Pricing Information for the UK, Two Grades Available

The Jogger started production two years ago as the successor to a wagon (Logan MCV) and multi-purpose vehicle (Lodgy), topped with crossover-inspired styling cues. Launched with a couple of 1.0-liter engines, the family-oriented car received a hybrid variant in 2022.
Renault-owned Romanian automaker Dacia has announced pricing information for the Jogger Hybrid 140 in the United Kingdom, where the most basic specification costs £22,595 or approximately $27,000 at current exchange rates. The better-equipped trim, which also boasts seven seats, retails at £23,395 or $27,960.
Although the self-charging hybrid may seem expensive for a Dacia, bear in mind that you’re getting plenty of car and a much superior powertrain compared to the 1.0-liter turbo gasser and bi-fuel option. A naturally-aspirated 1.6 is the centerpiece of the powertrain, which further includes multi-mode transmission, a traction motor, a high-voltage starter generator, and a 1.2-kWh battery.
A setup familiar to Renault customers, the self-charging hybrid produces 140 ps (138 horsepower), hence the Jogger Hybrid 140 nomenclature. Torque is estimated at 144 Nm or 106 pound-feet for the combustion engine, 205 Nm or 151 pound-feet for the traction motor, and 50 Nm or 37 pound-feet for the starter-generator motor.
Optimized for efficiency and smoothness, the hybrid powertrain enables the Jogger Hybrid 140 to spend as much as 80 percent of its time in full-electric mode in the urban jungle. Dacia estimates 40 percent fuel savings compared to the combustion-only Jogger in the urban cycle. As for the combined test cycle, the WLTP rating is 56.5 miles per gallon (5 liters per 100 kilometers).
As highlighted above, smoothness and efficiency rather than straight-line performance were Dacia’s priorities with this car. 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) arrive in a yawn-inducing 10.1 seconds, and the Jogger Hybrid 140 can travel on electric power alone at speeds of up to 43 miles per hour (70 kilometers per hour).
Expression is what the entry-level specification for the UK market is called, which sports 16-inch steelies as opposed to 16-inch black alloys for the Extreme SE trim level. The Expression further boasts modular roof bars, Megalith Gray-finished skid plates, tinted rear windows, Titanium Black textile upholstery for the seats, Fog Gray air vents and interior trim, split-folding seats for the second row, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, six airbags, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with 4-speaker audio.
The Extreme SE improves on the aforementioned with heated front seats, tilting rear quarter glass, the Media Nav infotainment system with MAP CARE satellite navigation, a couple of tweeters for the audio system, an extra USB port, and flight trays for the second-row passengers. The finishing touches come in the form of the gloss-black mirrors, trim-specific bodyside stickers, upholstery, red stitching, floor mats, and a boot tray.
