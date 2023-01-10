New Jogger Hybrid Is Pricey for a Dacia, but Affordable for an Electrified Seven-Seater

Dacia has started accepting orders for the Jogger Hybrid in the United Kingdom. The wagon with SUV styling cues is the brand’s first-ever hybrid electric vehicle, and it comes in two versions, the Expression and Extreme SE, both of them with a decent amount of gear.
Power is supplied by a 90 ps (89 hp / 66 kW) naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine, and twin motors, a 50 ps (49 hp / 37 kW) unit, and a high-voltage starter/generator, combined with a multi-mode automatic transmission, and a 1.2 kWh battery. The total output is rated at 140 ps (138 hp / 103 kW), and it enables the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 10.1 seconds. The CO2 emissions stand at 112 g/km, and the car averages up to 56.5 mpg UK (47.1 mpg US / 5 l/100 km) on the WLTP cycle.
“The Jogger Hybrid 140 represents Dacia’s position perfectly – it is the most accessible hybrid family vehicle on the market, offering generous interior space as well as all the essential features,” commented Dacia’s Vice President of Product Performance, Lionel Jaillet. “By incorporating this engine, Dacia has taken the leap with hybrid technology.”
Thanks to the regenerative braking, combined with the energy recovery of the battery, the Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140, which is the model’s official name, is said to be able to drive up to 80% of the time in the city in the full electric mode. This provides up to 40% fuel saving compared to a gasoline-only model. The regenerative braking is amplified in the ‘B’ mode, which stands for ‘brake,’ as it “optimizes energy recovery and driving comfort in urban areas,” according to the Romanian automaker.
Choosing the Expression trim level will get you front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, keyless entry, electrically adjustable side mirrors with heating, rain-sensing wipers, 8-inch infotainment system, DAB radio, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and audio system with four speakers. The Blind Spot Warning is also included. Riding on 16-inch black alloys and featuring heated front seats, sliding tray tables, more advanced infotainment system, and six-speaker audio, the Extreme SE sits at the top of the range.
Both of them feature the 7-inch digital instrument cluster that provides critical information to the driver, and they can be specified with the Shadow Gray metallic paint finish that is exclusive to this model. The Jogger Hybrid 140 has a standard three-year/60,000-mile (96,560-km) warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile (160,935-km) warranty for the battery.
As far as the pricing is concerned, Dacia says that the Expression variant starts at £22,595 (equal to $27,471), and the Extreme SE at £23,395 ($28,444). The most affordable version of the car can be ordered from £267 ($325) per month, with a £2,812 ($3,418) deposit, on a 49-month lease contract, with an optional final payment of £11,985 ($14,571), and a total payable amount of £27,591 ($33,545), at a 7.90% fixed interest rate.
