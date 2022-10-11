The 2023 Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 Will Premiere at the Paris Motor Show

Revealed with much pomp and circumstance in September 2021, the Jogger is presently available with a choice of 1.0-liter turbocharged powerplants. Next spring, the Romanian automaker’s first-ever hybrid will arrive in European showrooms with a N/A lump under the hood.
The Hybrid 140 will be showcased next week at the Mondial de l’Auto 2022, a.k.a. Paris Motor Show if you like to kick it old school. “An expanding range of ECO-SMART solutions now includes, for the first time, a 140-ps hybrid engine,” reads the attached press release. “The technology, already mastered within the Renault Group, is yet another opportunity for Dacia to leverage tried and tested components, and proven technology.”
140 metric ponies convert to 138 mechanical horsepower, which isn’t bad for the curb weight of the Jogger. The Clio hybrid, on the other hand, develops 145 metric ponies or 143 mechanical horsepower on full song.
The 1.6-liter engine, which is a free-breathing inline design with four cylinders on deck, is complemented by a pair of electric motors, a 1.2-kWh battery pack, and a multi-mode gearbox. What’s a multi-mode gearbox?
Think of it as a clutchless dog-type setup rather than synchro’d transmission. The smaller of the two electric motors controls the flywheel speed and smooths out engagement. It also starts the internal combustion engine. Speaking of which, the 1.6-liter mill does not feature variable timing. That’s not the only vital thing missing from this picture, though…
To the point, there’s no accessory drive belt because the water pump, air conditioning compressor, and brake servo vacuum pump are electric. It’s pretty clever, there’s no mistaking that, and chances are that it will also be reliable in the long run given the lower complexity of the powerplant.
Together with the Jogger Hybrid 140, the Romanian automaker will further present its new brand identity, the Manifesto concept, the Mat Edition Duster, and eco-conscious merchandise at the Paris Motor Show 2022.
