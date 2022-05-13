Over in Spain where the peeps at km77.com are based, the Dacia Jogger is available with two- and three-row seating and a selection of three grades. The pictured extreme is the best-equipped model of the lot, although its ECO-G 100 bi-fuel three-cylinder turbo isn’t as powerful as the TCe 110.
Exclusively offered with a six-speed manual and front-wheel drive, the Jogger isn’t particularly exciting in terms of chassis and suspension technology either. Struts up front, a torsion beam out back, and basic electronic nannies will have to make do. As expected of a value-oriented product, the factory-issue tires of the Jogger Extreme aren’t exactly great, not at all for handling...
Continental, the company that manufactured the corroding brake booster fitted to nearly 300,000 recalled SUVs and minivans from Mercedes-Benz, made the 205/60 R16 rubber boots that equip this example of the breed. Developed to reduce fuel consumption, these low rolling resistance tires don’t perform in case of an emergency maneuver such as the moose test.
km77.com entered the course at 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour), and the sheer understeer takes out two cones on the very first change of direction. “It’s very difficult to steer the car where the driver wants it to,” says the narrator. “In fact, to avoid cones and going through the wrong path, the highest speed we achieved was only 70 kilometers per hour” (43 mph).
Clearly not a good result. As for the slalom test, no surprises here. The final time was 26.6 seconds, putting the crosswagon in between the Skoda Fabia and an electric minivan from China by the name of Maxus Euniq 5. The Czech hatchback achieved 26.5 seconds, and the best car tested on the slalom course is the MINI Cooper SE Countryman (23.3 seconds).
Although it’s not a great-handling machine, the Jogger is the most affordable seven-seat car available to purchase nowadays in the Old Continent. Over in Spain, the Comfort trim level with the ECO-G 100 engine and seven seats retails at 18,300 euros or $18,995 at current exchange rates.
Continental, the company that manufactured the corroding brake booster fitted to nearly 300,000 recalled SUVs and minivans from Mercedes-Benz, made the 205/60 R16 rubber boots that equip this example of the breed. Developed to reduce fuel consumption, these low rolling resistance tires don’t perform in case of an emergency maneuver such as the moose test.
km77.com entered the course at 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour), and the sheer understeer takes out two cones on the very first change of direction. “It’s very difficult to steer the car where the driver wants it to,” says the narrator. “In fact, to avoid cones and going through the wrong path, the highest speed we achieved was only 70 kilometers per hour” (43 mph).
Clearly not a good result. As for the slalom test, no surprises here. The final time was 26.6 seconds, putting the crosswagon in between the Skoda Fabia and an electric minivan from China by the name of Maxus Euniq 5. The Czech hatchback achieved 26.5 seconds, and the best car tested on the slalom course is the MINI Cooper SE Countryman (23.3 seconds).
Although it’s not a great-handling machine, the Jogger is the most affordable seven-seat car available to purchase nowadays in the Old Continent. Over in Spain, the Comfort trim level with the ECO-G 100 engine and seven seats retails at 18,300 euros or $18,995 at current exchange rates.